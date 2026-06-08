MACC Records 1,095 Charges, Secures 563 Convictions Since 2024

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has recorded significant progress in its efforts to combat corruption, with 1,095 charges and 563 convictions secured since 2024. The commission's focus extends beyond prosecuting offenders to dismantling corruption networks through aggressive asset recovery measures.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission ( MACC ) has recorded 1,095 charges and secured 563 convictions from 2,633 investigation papers opened since 2024, said Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman .

He said 583 of the investigation papers involved high-profile and public interest cases, reflecting the commission's commitment to taking action regardless of rank or position. Abd Halim said the MACC's focus goes beyond prosecuting offenders, with equal emphasis placed on dismantling corruption networks through aggressive asset recovery measures.

Based on records from the Legal and Prosecution Division up to April 2026, a total of 115 asset forfeiture applications were filed in court, compared with 179 applications for the whole of last year. During the period, the MACC seized assets worth RM16.49 million, froze assets amounting to RM425,464.60 and secured forfeitures totalling RM3.42 million. Compounds amounting to RM10.47 million were also collected.

Abd Halim stressed that he would not allow the people's rights to be eroded by those driven by greed. He said the MACC is also strengthening the capabilities of its officers to tackle increasingly complex financial crimes involving advanced technology, cross-border transactions and cryptocurrencies. We can no longer work using old methods. The use of advanced technology, stronger strategic intelligence, data analytics and cooperation with international agencies is essential to ensure we remain one step ahead of criminals.

Nearly a month into his tenure, Abd Halim introduced five key leadership principles: uncompromising integrity, fair enforcement, prevention over punishment, technology and transparency, and building public trust. My personal principle is simple: If you dare to do it, dare to take responsibility for it. No one in this organisation should become a liability that tarnishes the image of the MACC, which is currently at its strongest





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Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission MACC Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman Asset Recovery Corruption Networks

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