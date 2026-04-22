MACC Raids 14 Locations, Freezes RM160 Million in Accounts in Op Celio

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has launched a major operation, Op Celio, targeting a syndicate involved in false import declarations, resulting in RM1.5 billion in lost customs revenue. Raids have been conducted at 14 locations, and 133 accounts have been frozen, with a company owner already arrested.

The Malaysian Anti- Corruption Commission ( MACC ) has launched a large-scale operation, dubbed Op Celio , resulting in raids on 14 locations encompassing companies and residences. Simultaneously, 133 personal and corporate accounts have been frozen, collectively holding approximately RM160 million.

This operation targets a network of companies and individuals including importers, shipping agents, and intermediaries involved in submitting false declarations regarding the quantity and type of imported goods across several states. The fraudulent activities have caused the government to lose an estimated RM1.5 billion in customs duties over the past five years.

Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin, Senior Director of MACC’s Special Operations Division, revealed that the syndicate is also suspected of bribing enforcement officials to protect their illicit activities, alongside engaging in money laundering involving millions of ringgit. He emphasized that Op Celio is a collaborative, integrated operation between the MACC and the Special Task Force of Malaysian Enforcement Agencies (MATF). The MATF comprises the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), the Customs Department (JKDM), and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

Zamri explained that the operation focuses on 28 entities suspected of falsifying import declarations to evade or reduce import duties. These entities deliberately misrepresented the quantity and nature of goods brought into Malaysia to Customs authorities. The investigation is being conducted under Section 16 and 17 of the MACC Act 2009, as well as Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001).

Op Celio is ongoing, with plans to raid an additional 14 premises, including residences, companies, and shipping agents, in the Klang Valley, Penang, and Kelantan. In a related development, a company owner has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the false declaration of imported goods at Port Klang. Sources indicate that the male suspect, in his 30s, was apprehended around 5 pm yesterday during an operation conducted by MACC’s Special Operations Division in the Klang Valley.

Preliminary investigations suggest the suspect has been involved in this activity since 2020, acting as a ‘runner’ for individuals, companies, and shipping agents managing the import of goods at Port Klang. He is believed to be a member of the syndicate involved in smuggling contraband from various exporting countries, utilizing a Trade Based Money Laundering modus operandi.

The MACC is committed to dismantling this network and recovering the lost revenue, sending a strong message that corruption and fraudulent activities will not be tolerated. The investigation is expected to uncover further details about the extent of the syndicate’s operations and the individuals involved, potentially leading to more arrests and charges. The cooperation between the MACC, LHDN, JKDM, and BNM demonstrates a unified front against financial crime and a dedication to protecting the nation’s economic interests.

The authorities are meticulously examining financial records and trade documents to trace the flow of illicit funds and identify all those complicit in this elaborate scheme





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MACC Op Celio Corruption Import Fraud Money Laundering

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