MACC Officer Admits Unaware of Alleged Bid-Rigging Links in Penang Tunnel Trial

During cross-examination in Lim Guan Eng's corruption trial, a MACC officer testified he was unaware of any connection between key prosecution witness Zarul Ahmad and a rival bidder for the Penang undersea tunnel project, raising questions about the investigation's thoroughness.

A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission ( MACC ) investigating officer testified in a Sessions Court today that he was unaware of any alleged links between key prosecution witness Datuk Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli and a rival construction company that participated in the open tender for the Penang undersea tunnel and three main roads project.

Senior Superintendent Zulhilmi Ramli, from the MACC Headquarters Investigation Division, stated that while he knew Zarul Ahmad had connections with Consortium Zenith Beijing Urban Construction Group (CZBUCG), he had no knowledge of whether Zarul Ahmad had any involvement with VST Cemerlang Sdn Bhd, another company that submitted a bid for the mega project. The revelation came during cross-examination by defence counsel Haijan Omar in the corruption trial of former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng, who is facing multiple charges related to the RM6.3 billion infrastructure project.

During the proceedings, Haijan pressed the witness on whether his investigation had uncovered any evidence that Zarul Ahmad had secretly placed VST Cemerlang in the bidding process or had any influence over the company's participation. Zulhilmi repeatedly answered that he did not know, stating that he was unsure of the reasons or interests behind VST Cemerlang's involvement. When the lawyer suggested that the matter had been overlooked during the investigation, Zulhilmi disagreed, maintaining that his inquiry was thorough.

However, he conceded that he had not specifically looked into any potential links between Zarul Ahmad and VST Cemerlang, leaving questions about the depth of the MACC's probe into possible bid-rigging. Earlier, in his witness statement, Zulhilmi had claimed that CZBUCG was the best among the five bidders evaluated for the project, scoring 93 percent compared to the nearest bidder, VST Cemerlang, which scored 77 percent. CZBUCG was subsequently awarded the tender.

The trial continues to scrutinize the procurement process and the role of Zarul Ahmad, who is a key witness for the prosecution. Lim Guan Eng, 65, faces four charges: two counts of corruption related to soliciting and accepting bribes totaling RM3.3 million to help Zarul Ahmad's company secure the project, and two counts of causing the disposal of two plots of Penang government land worth RM208.8 million to a developer linked to the tunnel project.

The alleged offences occurred between 2011 and 2017 at various locations in Penang and Kuala Lumpur. The case has drawn significant attention as it involves high-profile political figures and a major infrastructure project. The court is expected to continue hearing evidence from remaining witnesses before delivering a verdict





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MACC Lim Guan Eng Corruption Trial Penang Undersea Tunnel Bid Rigging

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