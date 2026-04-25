MACC Investigates RM230 Million NGO Fund Misappropriation in Selangor, Separate Case in Negri Sembilan

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating alleged misappropriation of funds totaling RM230 million from an NGO in Selangor and RM12.3 million from an NGO linked to a preacher in Negri Sembilan. Several arrests have been made, assets seized, and bank accounts frozen as part of the investigations.

The Malaysian Anti- Corruption Commission ( MACC ) is actively pursuing investigations into alleged financial improprieties involving two separate non-governmental organizations (NGOs), one in Selangor and another in Negri Sembilan .

Tan Sri Azam Baki, the MACC chief commissioner, revealed significant progress in both cases, detailing arrests, asset seizures, and account freezes. The Selangor case centers around the alleged misappropriation of approximately RM230 million in public donations, explicitly clarifying that these funds were not derived from zakat (religious tithe) collections. Investigations have uncovered that the NGO in question received funding from diverse sources, including commissions earned from collections intended for charitable purposes.

This revelation points to a potential scheme where funds earmarked for those in need were diverted for other uses. To date, three individuals have been apprehended in connection with the Selangor case, with two currently remanded to assist with the ongoing investigation. The MACC has moved decisively to secure assets believed to be linked to the alleged misappropriation, seizing immovable properties valued at an estimated RM27 million.

This includes four land plots, seven residential houses, three office buildings, a fleet of 18 vehicles, and a collection of jewelry. Furthermore, the commission has frozen 33 bank accounts holding a combined total of approximately RM150 million, effectively preventing further transactions and preserving potential evidence. The investigation into the Selangor NGO spans the period from 2018 to 2022, necessitating a thorough review of financial records and documentation.

Simultaneously, MACC is investigating a separate case in Negri Sembilan involving an NGO associated with an independent preacher. The preacher, in his 30s, has been detained on suspicion of abusing his position and misappropriating around RM12.3 million in NGO funds for personal gain. This case highlights the importance of oversight and accountability within organizations that rely on public trust and donations.

Azam Baki indicated that the MACC anticipates calling between 14 and 15 witnesses to provide testimony in the Negri Sembilan case. The complexity of both investigations necessitates a meticulous approach, particularly regarding the acquisition of bank documents. The Selangor case, with its extensive timeframe and substantial financial sums involved, requires a particularly detailed examination of financial transactions and records.

Beyond violations of the MACC Act 2009, specifically Section 23, investigators are also exploring potential offenses under Section 403 of the Penal Code, which pertains to dishonest misappropriation of property. The scope of the investigations extends to potential charges of criminal breach of trust, and money laundering investigation papers have been opened for both cases, signaling the MACC’s commitment to pursuing all available legal avenues to ensure justice is served.

The commission recognizes that these investigations will be time-consuming, given the volume of evidence and the need for thorough analysis. The MACC’s actions demonstrate a proactive stance against corruption and financial misconduct within the NGO sector. The significant sums of money involved in both cases underscore the potential impact of such alleged offenses on public trust and the intended beneficiaries of these organizations.

The seizure of assets and freezing of bank accounts are crucial steps in preventing the dissipation of funds and ensuring that they are available for potential restitution or other legal remedies. The investigations are not limited to identifying the individuals directly involved in the alleged misappropriation but also extend to uncovering the mechanisms and systems that allowed such activities to occur. This broader approach is essential for preventing similar incidents in the future.

The 'One Leader One Village' (Santuni Madani) programme, where Azam Baki made these announcements, serves as a reminder of the government’s commitment to community engagement and social responsibility, values that are directly undermined by acts of corruption. The MACC’s commitment to transparency and accountability is evident in its public disclosure of the progress made in these investigations, reassuring the public that allegations of wrongdoing are being taken seriously and addressed with due diligence.

The ongoing investigations are a testament to the MACC’s dedication to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding public funds





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MACC NGO Corruption Misappropriation Selangor Negri Sembilan

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