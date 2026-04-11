MACC Intensifies Probe into RM300 Million Share Sale Scandal with Overseas Fund Flows

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is deeply investigating a share sale scandal involving a former CEO of a government-linked body, uncovering significant overseas fund movements exceeding US$51.3 million, with potential links to bribery and money laundering. The probe has revealed a complex scheme involving control over transactions, use of offshore entities, and reinvestment in the Malaysian stock market to conceal illicit financial flows. Authorities are also scrutinizing accounts in multiple countries and seeking international cooperation to trace assets.

Malaysian anti-corruption authorities are intensifying their investigation into a major share sale scandal allegedly involving a former chief executive officer of a government-linked statutory body. The probe, spearheaded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission ( MACC ), has uncovered significant movements of funds overseas, raising serious concerns about potential abuse of power, bribery, and money laundering .

Sources close to the investigation have revealed a complex modus operandi, highlighting the alleged actions of the former CEO who is believed to have exerted absolute control over share sale transactions using public funds. The investigation is focused on the details of how the former CEO allegedly determined the terms and pricing of share acquisitions while simultaneously acting as both proposer and approver in closed-door negotiations with minority shareholders. This level of control, according to investigators, allowed for potentially illicit activities to occur unchecked. \Preliminary investigations point towards elements of bribery and money laundering, with proceeds from the transactions allegedly being transferred to offshore entities to conceal the identities of the recipients. This complex financial web, according to sources, involved the use of nominee accounts and beneficial ownership structures, making it difficult to trace the flow of funds. Furthermore, a portion of the funds, approximately RM30 million, is believed to have been reinvested into companies listed on Bursa Malaysia, the Malaysian stock exchange. This reinvestment is suspected to be an attempt to disguise the illicit financial flows as legitimate investments, making the investigation even more challenging. The MACC is meticulously following the money trail, uncovering a web of transactions that spans multiple countries and financial institutions. The scope of the investigation is vast, covering transactions in Singapore, the British Virgin Islands, the United Arab Emirates, and Labuan. The MACC is working tirelessly to track the cross-border transactions and identify and seize any related assets. \The investigation has already revealed fund flows involving six bank accounts in Singapore, with a total of six transactions exceeding US$48 million. In addition to this, a separate transaction of approximately US$3.3 million in Labuan involving two beneficial owners of companies that received payments from public funds has also come under scrutiny. Furthermore, two bank accounts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), believed to be linked to the former CEO, are also being investigated, involving transactions of approximately US$10,000 and AED37,000 (about RM80,000). The total overseas fund flows are estimated to exceed US$51.3 million. The MACC has taken decisive action and frozen an additional six individual accounts, amounting to approximately RM11 million, bringing the total amount frozen to approximately RM16.8 million. The MACC is actively seeking cooperation from foreign authorities in Singapore, the British Virgin Islands, the UAE, and Labuan to examine the cross-border transactions and trace related assets. This collaborative effort is crucial to ensure that those responsible for any wrongdoing are brought to justice. The MACC's Special Operations Division senior director, Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul, confirmed that investigations are ongoing and that the scope of the probe is being expanded to uncover the full extent of the alleged corruption and financial crimes. The government's commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring accountability is evident in the MACC's relentless pursuit of the truth in this case, sending a clear message that no one is above the law. \In related news, authorities have also increased border patrols and surveillance in response to a prison escapee. The Home Minister announced the increased vigilance on the border petrol stations. The Sg Buloh OCPD confirmed an ongoing manhunt for the prison escapee. In other developments, the Kelantan Department of Environment (DOE) booked 30 vehicles for environmental offences





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Corruption MACC Share Sale Money Laundering Overseas Funds Bribery

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