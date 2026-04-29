MACC Continues Questioning of Rafizi’s Former Aide in RM1.11 Billion Semiconductor Project Probe

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is continuing to question James Chai, a former aide to Rafizi Ramli, regarding a RM1.11 billion semiconductor project investment. Chai is assisting with investigations into alleged misappropriation of funds. He has been providing testimony for two days and is expected to return for further questioning.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission ( MACC ) is continuing its investigation into a substantial RM1.11 billion semiconductor project , with a key witness, James Chai , providing further testimony.

Chai Jin Shern, formerly an aide to Rafizi Ramli, has been assisting investigators for the past two days at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya and is scheduled to return for a third day of questioning on Thursday, April 30th. This ongoing investigation centers around allegations of misappropriation related to the significant investment, which was initially reported to the MACC on February 12th. The commission has been diligently pursuing leads and gathering information to ascertain the facts surrounding the matter.

The initial attempts to secure Chai’s cooperation were met with delays. The MACC issued a notice to trace Chai on March 4th, seeking his assistance in the probe.

However, a response from his representatives on March 9th indicated his unavailability due to financial constraints related to travel expenses and pre-existing work commitments. Demonstrating a willingness to accommodate, the MACC granted an extension, allowing Chai to appear on March 31st. Despite this extension, Chai again did not confirm his availability, prompting further action from the anti-graft agency.

He finally appeared for questioning on Wednesday, April 29th, arriving at the MACC headquarters around 10:00 AM and being released at 6:45 PM. Senior Director of the Investigations Division, Datuk Mohd Hafaz Nazar, confirmed Chai’s release and his expected return for further questioning. The MACC’s persistence in securing Chai’s testimony underscores the importance of his potential insights into the alleged misappropriation. The investigation is progressing steadily, with the MACC having already recorded statements from seventeen individuals connected to the project.

These witnesses include officials from the Ministry of Economy and related governmental bodies, such as the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida). This broad scope of inquiry suggests a comprehensive effort to understand the full extent of the alleged irregularities and identify all parties involved. The RM1.11 billion investment in the semiconductor project represents a significant economic undertaking, and any evidence of misappropriation would have serious implications.

The MACC’s commitment to transparency and accountability is evident in its thorough investigation and its pursuit of all available information. The case highlights the importance of robust oversight mechanisms to safeguard public funds and ensure responsible investment practices. The focus remains on uncovering the truth and bringing those responsible for any wrongdoing to justice. The semiconductor industry is a crucial component of the global technology supply chain, and maintaining investor confidence in Malaysia’s investment climate is paramount.

The outcome of this investigation will likely have far-reaching consequences for the sector and the nation’s economic standing. The MACC is expected to provide further updates as the investigation progresses, keeping the public informed of any significant developments. The agency’s dedication to upholding the rule of law and combating corruption is essential for fostering a fair and equitable society





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MACC Rafizi Ramli James Chai Semiconductor Project Investigation Misappropriation RM1.11 Billion

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