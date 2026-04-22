MACC Confirms RM230 Million NGO Misappropriation Case Involves Public Donations, Not Zakat Funds

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has clarified that a RM230 million misappropriation case involving an NGO concerns public donations, not zakat funds. Two individuals, including a deputy chairman, are currently remanded to assist in the investigation, which is focused on the alleged diversion of funds for personal use, including the purchase of luxury assets.

Kuala Lumpur – The Malaysian Anti- Corruption Commission ( MACC ) has clarified that a significant financial misappropriation case, involving approximately RM230 million, centers around donations received by a non-governmental organization ( NGO ) and does *not* involve funds designated as zakat (Islamic tithe).

This clarification comes following public concern and speculation regarding the source of the misused funds. MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki stated that the investigation has revealed the NGO received financial contributions from a diverse range of sources. These sources included direct donations from the public, as well as commissions earned from various collection activities, all of which were ostensibly intended to support individuals and communities in need.

The core issue, according to the MACC, is the failure of these funds to reach their intended recipients. Instead, evidence suggests that certain individuals within the NGO allegedly diverted a substantial portion of the money for their personal enrichment. This alleged misuse included the acquisition of luxury assets, indicating a deliberate and calculated effort to benefit personally from charitable contributions. The MACC is treating this as a serious breach of trust and a violation of public confidence.

The investigation is currently active and ongoing, with the MACC proactively expanding its scope to ensure a thorough and transparent examination of all financial transactions and related activities. Tan Sri Azam Baki emphasized the MACC’s commitment to upholding the principles of integrity and good governance throughout the entire investigative process. This commitment includes meticulously tracing the flow of funds, identifying all individuals involved in the alleged misappropriation, and gathering sufficient evidence to support potential prosecution.

The MACC is working diligently to uncover the full extent of the financial irregularities and to hold those responsible accountable for their actions. The expansion of the probe signifies the seriousness with which the MACC is approaching this case and its determination to ensure that no stone is left unturned in the pursuit of justice.

The agency is also collaborating with relevant financial institutions and regulatory bodies to facilitate the investigation and to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The MACC understands the public’s concern regarding the misuse of charitable funds and is committed to providing regular updates on the progress of the investigation, within the bounds of maintaining the integrity of the process. Currently, two individuals, including a deputy chairman of the NGO, are in custody assisting with the investigation.

Both men, aged in their 50s and 60s, were remanded for four days, until April 25th, by Magistrate Ameera Mastura Khamis at the Shah Alam Magistrate's Court. This remand order was granted following a formal application by the MACC, demonstrating the strength of the evidence gathered thus far. The suspects were arrested the previous day on suspicion of being directly involved in the misappropriation of the approximately RM230 million in NGO funds.

During the remand period, the MACC will continue to question the suspects and gather further evidence to build a comprehensive case. The investigation is focusing on identifying the specific mechanisms used to divert the funds, the extent of the personal enrichment gained by the individuals involved, and any potential complicity from other parties. The MACC is also examining the NGO’s internal controls and financial management practices to determine whether any systemic weaknesses contributed to the alleged misappropriation.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability in the management of charitable organizations and the need for robust oversight mechanisms to protect public donations. The MACC’s ongoing investigation is expected to shed further light on the details of this case and to contribute to strengthening the safeguards against financial misconduct in the NGO sector.

The agency is dedicated to ensuring that charitable funds are used for their intended purpose and that those who abuse public trust are brought to justice





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MACC NGO Misappropriation Corruption Zakat Donations Investigation Remand Financial Crime

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