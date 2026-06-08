MACC Chief Orders Asset Declarations for All Personnel to Rebuild Public Trust

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman has directed all MACC officers to submit or update their asset declarations within a month of official notification, a key measure to strengthen institutional integrity and restore public confidence. He emphasized that the commission will uphold justice without compromise and resist all forms of pressure, setting a personal example by being the first to declare his assets.

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysia n Anti- Corruption Commission ( MACC ) Chief Commissioner, Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman , has required all agency personnel to submit or update their asset declaration s within one month of receiving an official notification, which will be issued at a later date.

He said the directive was among the first measures introduced under his leadership to strengthen the agency's integrity and rebuild public confidence in the MACC as an independent, professional and impartial institution. The new chief commissioner underscored that this move is essential to demonstrate transparency and accountability from the top down, setting a clear example for all officers.

In his inaugural address at the MACC's monthly gathering on Monday (June 8), he stressed that leadership must be by example, stating that he would personally be the first to file his asset declaration. He framed the initiative as part of a broader effort to institutionalize integrity within the commission, moving beyond mere rhetoric to concrete action. The one-month deadline applies to all staff once the formal notification is disseminated, and compliance will be strictly monitored.

This directive is seen as a significant step in the commission's internal reform agenda, aimed at restoring public trust after periods of perceived political interference or opacity. Abd Halim also unequivocally stated that the MACC will not yield to pressure from any source, whether public sentiment, media scrutiny or political influence. He declared that justice and the rule of law must be applied without exception or compromise, principles the commission will steadfastly uphold.

He warned that any misconduct, however minor, can tarnish the entire institution's reputation, urging all personnel to uphold the highest standards of conduct. Highlighting two core values-strength and trustworthiness-drawn from Surah Al-Qasas in the Quran, he explained that strength refers to professional capability and expertise, while trustworthiness embodies honesty and reliability. These qualities, he argued, are fundamental to the public service ethos and will ensure the MACC remains a respected guardian of national integrity.

He further exhorted officers to shun arrogance and ego, reminding them that their actions are constantly under public scrutiny. Genuine integrity, he emphasized, is proven by the ability to resist interference from vested interests. This address marks a decisive moment for Malaysia's premier anti-graft body as it seeks to reinforce its independence and operational credibility amidst high expectations from civil society and the international community.

The comprehensive nature of the asset declaration drive, coupled with the commissioner's personal commitment, signals a renewed focus on clean governance. Observers note that such measures are crucial for an institution often tested by complex corruption cases involving powerful individuals. The success of this initiative will likely hinge on transparent implementation and genuine consequences for non-compliance. While the immediate focus is on internal compliance, the ultimate goal is to externalize integrity, making the MACC's actions beyond reproach.

This could involve strengthening external oversight mechanisms and ensuring investigation processes are shielded from external pressures. The commissioner's invocation of religious values also resonates deeply within Malaysia's multicultural context, appealing to a broad sense of moral duty beyond legal obligations. Moving forward, the MACC's ability to handle high-stakes investigations without fear or favor will be the true test of this renewed integrity pledge. Such institutional introspection and self-accountability are rare in many jurisdictions, making this development noteworthy.

The public will watch closely to see if these words translate into consistent, courageous actions against corruption, regardless of the perpetrators' status. The commission's future credibility may well depend on how steadfastly it adheres to these stated principles in the face of inevitable challenges. In sum, this is not just an administrative update but a foundational restatement of the MACC's mission under new leadership, with asset declarations as the first tangible demonstration of a clean slate





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