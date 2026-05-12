MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki Vows Lifelong Public Service After Retirement

Outgoing Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki officially ended his duties and officially ruled out any involvement in politics or the private sector, choosing instead to dedicate his retirement to lifelong public service.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki officially rules out political or private sector careers, vows lifelong public service Outgoing Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission ( MACC ) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki has officially ended his duties after officially retires.

He has ruled out any involvement in politics or the private sector and stated his intention to dedicate his retirement to lifelong public service. During his retirement ceremony, he addressed speculation regarding his post-retirement plans, clarifying that he has no intention of becoming a politician or a businessman, despite being frequently asked about such prospects. Instead, he expressed a desire to continue contributing to the nation's governance and integrity framework.

Azam also emphasized his commitment to the people and his lifelong dedication to serving them, using a culturally resonant phrase to signal his lifelong dedication. He also stated that he remains open to opportunities in the public sphere but is equally prepared to pursue independent work that benefits his family and society





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MACC Anti-Corruption Corruption Commissioner Retirement Public Service Politics Private Sector Integrity

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