MacBook Neo Review: A Budget-Friendly Alternative

The MacBook Neo is a compact laptop that runs on an iPhone chip, offering a reliable productivity experience at an affordable price. However, it has several compromises, including a lacking display and speakers compared to its higher-end siblings. The battery life is quite long, up to 16 hours, and the laptop is lightweight and portable.

The MacBook Neo is a compact laptop that runs on an iPhone chip, the A18 Pro , but it has several compromises to maintain its affordable price.

Despite not being a powerful machine, it promises to be a reliable productivity partner. The Neo largely adopts the same design elements as its higher-end counterparts, with an aluminium chassis and rounded corners, but lacks certain features like a notch and a backlit keyboard. Although the speakers and display are decent, the battery life is quite long, up to 16 hours, according to Apple. The laptop weighs only 1.23kg and is lightweight enough to carry around without being flimsy.

However, it can lag during heavy-duty tasks like gaming, making it a bad idea. The Neo is a simpler and more stripped down device meant for lighter workflows





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