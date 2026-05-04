M Social Resort Penang Celebrates Mother’s Day with a Vibrant Poolside Lunch

M Social Resort Penang invites families to celebrate Mother’s Day with a special poolside lunch buffet on May 10th, 2026, featuring international and local cuisine, activities for children, and exclusive perks for MyMillennium members.

M Social Resort Penang presents a delightful Mother’s Day celebration designed to create lasting family memories. On Sunday, May 10th, 2026, the resort will host a vibrant poolside lunch buffet, seamlessly blending exquisite dining with the relaxed ambiance of a coastal retreat.

This event is meticulously crafted to honor mothers and mother figures, offering a space for connection and appreciation through shared experiences and delicious food. Jasmine Keh, General Manager of M Social Resort Penang, emphasizes the importance of meaningful moments, stating that the resort aimed to create an environment where families can unwind, connect, and celebrate together in a truly relaxed and enjoyable setting. The experience extends far beyond the culinary offerings, encompassing curated giveaways and engaging activities for all ages.

Children will be delighted by interactive arts and crafts sessions, including a special portrait-drawing activity that provides a personalized and heartfelt keepsake to cherish. To enhance the celebratory atmosphere, all buffet diners will receive complimentary access to the resort’s pool, transforming the occasion into a refreshing tropical escape. The culinary journey at the Mother’s Day lunch buffet is a captivating fusion of international flavors and beloved Penang street food specialties.

Guests can indulge in ‘Ocean’s Finest’ selections, featuring a beautifully Roasted Whole Salmon with Lemon Butter, alongside the tantalizing tastes of Stir-Fried Chilli Crab and Sweet & Sour Prawns. The ‘Wok-Fried Favourites’ section will showcase live ‘action stations’ where skilled chefs prepare dishes to order, including the iconic Char Koay Teow, the savory Orh Jian (Oyster Omelette), and the signature Hokkien Mee.

For those seeking comforting classics, ‘Hot Signatures’ will present a tempting array of options such as Chicken in Red Sauce, the aromatic Tom Yam Fried Rice, the classic Pizza Pomodoro, and a variety of pasta selections. No celebration is complete without a sweet ending, and the ‘Sweet Treats’ section promises to satisfy every craving with Assorted Cakes, traditional Nyonya Kuih, a selection of Ice Cream, and a fun and interactive DIY Ais Kacang station, allowing guests to customize their perfect dessert.

The buffet is designed to cater to diverse palates, ensuring a memorable dining experience for everyone. Details for the Mother’s Day Lunch Buffet are as follows: the event will take place on Sunday, May 10th, 2026, from 12pm to 3pm. The price is set at RM108 nett per adult, and RM54 nett per person for seniors (60+ years) and children (5-12 years). M Social Resort Penang encourages early reservations and bookings to secure a place at this special event.

Guests can make inquiries or reservations by contacting the resort via WhatsApp at https://wa.me/60194208876 or by sending an email to Social. MSRP@millenniumhotels.com.

Furthermore, M Social Resort Penang extends exclusive perks to its valued community through the MyMillennium loyalty programme. Members can enjoy significant savings on adult buffet prices, with Classic Members receiving 15% off, Silver Members enjoying 20% off, and Prestige Members benefiting from a generous 25% discount. This Mother’s Day, M Social Resort Penang invites you to create unforgettable moments with your loved ones in a setting of elegance, relaxation, and culinary delight





HypeMY / 🏆 10. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mother’S Day M Social Resort Penang Buffet Poolside Lunch Family Event Penang Mymillennium Rewards

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Penang man dies from heat stroke after 30km running eventA 42-year-old man died from heat stroke after participating in a 30-kilometre running event in George Town, Penang. The victim collapsed near the finish line and was later pronounced dead at Penang Hospital. This is the first heat-related death recorded in Penang in 2026. Authorities advise the public to monitor health and weather conditions during outdoor activities.

Read more »

MCMC Warns Against Provocative 3R Content Online, Emphasizes Social HarmonyThe Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has cautioned the public against sharing content related to race, religion, and royalty that could incite hatred or disrupt public order. The commission will work with authorities to enforce laws and penalize offenders, while also holding platform providers accountable.

Read more »

103 goals is just a number, says Munoz, stresses team effort behind successGEORGE TOWN: Penang has recorded its first death linked to hot weather in 2026 after a 42-year-old man died from heat stroke following a 30km run here.

Read more »

Man Arrested in Penang Over Alleged Insult to Selangor SultanA man in his 30s was arrested in Bukit Mertajam, Penang, for allegedly posting an insulting image of the Sultan of Selangor on Facebook. Police seized two mobile phones and SIM cards. The case is being investigated under the Sedition Act, Penal Code, and Communications and Multimedia Act.

Read more »

Penang manufacturer fined RM120,000 after workers suffer hearing loss from industrial noiseKUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — A manufacturing company was fined RM120,000 by the Sessions Court in Butterworth today for failing to implement engineering controls to reduce workplace...

Read more »

Penang confirms SOP compliance after runner dies of heatstroke in 30km hill runGEORGE TOWN, May 4 — The organisers of a hill run in which a participant died of heatstroke, the first such fatality in Penang linked to the current hot spell, have been found to...

Read more »