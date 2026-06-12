M. Nasir sues MyTeksi over unauthorized use of name for coffee promotion

Malaysian singer Datuk M. Nasir and his company Luncai Emas Sdn Bhd have filed a lawsuit against MyTeksi Sdn Bhd for using his name and brand without permission to promote coffee products on Instagram. The plaintiffs allege that the advertisement created public confusion and harmed the artist's reputation, and they are seeking damages and an injunction.

Malaysia n music icon Datuk M. Nasir and his company Luncai Emas Sdn Bhd have filed a lawsuit against MyTeksi Sdn Bhd, alleging unauthorized use of the artist's name and brand for marketing purposes on its platform.

The suit was filed by M. Nasir and Luncai Emas through law firm Zulpadli & Edham in the Kuala Lumpur High Court on April 27, naming MyTeksi as the defendant. Case management is scheduled for June 28 via e-Review before Deputy Registrar S. Malarselvi. According to the writ of summons and media reports, the plaintiffs claim that the defendant used the name and brand 'M. Nasir' to promote a coffee beverage product.

The product was promoted as 'M. Nasir's Favorite' through posts on the defendant's official Instagram account without permission. The plaintiffs state that on April 23, 2025, the defendant uploaded an advertisement via Instagram accounts @grabmy and @grabfoodmy displaying coffee cups and tins labeled 'GrabFood' and 'GrabMart' to promote products or services offered through the company's platform.

The caption used was 'Kopi-kopi kegemaran M Nasir', followed by the phrase 'Dua-dua pun Grab ada', which directly references M. Nasir and creates the impression that the products or services are associated with him. The plaintiffs argue that the use of M. Nasir's name without consent has caused misunderstanding and confusion among the public, thereby affecting the singer's reputation and goodwill.

They add that the advertisement lacked any disclaimer or clarification stating that the reference to 'M. Nasir' does not refer to the artist, or that he has no involvement with the defendant or its products and services. The plaintiffs contend that using M. Nasir's name in a commercial context is clearly intended to leverage his reputation and commercial value to promote the defendant's products and services without his knowledge or consent.

The plaintiffs are seeking general damages, exemplary damages of RM3 million, aggravated damages of RM2 million, as well as interest and costs. They also request an injunction to prevent the defendant, its agents and employees from further using the name and brand 'M. Nasir' for commercial purposes.

Additionally, they seek an order requiring the defendant to disclose accounts of profits received from sales of the beverages promoted as 'M. Nasir's Favorite'





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M. Nasir Myteksi Lawsuit Unauthorized Use Brand Infringement Coffee Promotion Instagram Malaysia Defamation Injunction

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