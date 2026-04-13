M&M's Teams Up with Marvel and Disney for a Global Campaign in Malaysia

M&M's and Marvel unite in a global branding campaign, now launched in Malaysia, offering interactive contests, limited-edition packs, and exciting prizes for fans of both brands.

Marvel fans, prepare for a treat! M&M’s has joined forces with Marvel and The Walt Disney Company for a massive global branding campaign, bringing together cinematic storytelling and candy-coated fun, now available in Malaysia . The initiative promises an immersive experience filled with engaging content and innovative ways for fans to interact with their beloved brands. This collaboration blends the dynamic world of Marvel with the playful essence of M&M's , crafting a fresh narrative that celebrates both fun and connection.

The campaign, which runs until May 31st, 2026, invites Malaysian residents to participate in an interactive digital contest. To enter, fans need to purchase M&M’s products worth a minimum of RM15. By scanning the QR code found on the packaging, they can access the campaign game and submit their entries for a chance to win exciting prizes. Every participant will also receive a complimentary e-commerce voucher upon signing up, sweetening the deal even further.

This offer is available to Malaysian residents aged 16 and above who can provide valid proof of purchase. The grand prize is a dream trip to Shanghai Theme Park for two, complete with round-trip flights and a two-night hotel stay, ensuring an unforgettable experience. In addition to the grand prize, five lucky winners will receive a premium tablet valued at up to RM2,000, adding to the allure of the campaign. The campaign offers fans across Malaysia even more reasons to join and celebrate their favourite M&M’s and Marvel characters.

This partnership extends beyond the contest, offering fans entertaining digital content, captivating experiences, and seven limited-edition collectible packs that feature never-before-seen M&M’s and Marvel character mashups. These creative mashups combine the best elements of fun, flavour, and fandom. The core of this exciting collaboration lies in the fusion of Marvel's iconic storytelling with the vibrant and playful world of M&M’s, weaving a new and engaging narrative.

The Spokescandies will even audition for their Marvel dream roles, adding a humorous twist to iconic superheroes. Mindy Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Alliance Marketing & Creative at The Walt Disney Company, highlighted the long-standing relationship with Mars and the exciting opportunities it presents. The collaboration brings iconic storytelling and resonating characters to the forefront. The result is an engaging global campaign designed to honor fans of both brands. This campaign celebrates moments of connection and fun through storytelling.

The highlight of the campaign is undoubtedly the limited-edition M&M’s x Marvel packs, which showcase character mashups. Fans can find Yellow as Wolverine, Red as Deadpool, Blue as Daredevil, Purple as Elektra, Green as She-Hulk, Brown as Yelena, and Orange as Red Guardian, transforming familiar characters into candy-coated heroes. These exclusive packs are now available at retail stores, featuring both M&M’s Milk & Peanut flavours.

To amplify the experience, fans can scan the QR code on the packs for a chance to win amazing prizes and dive deeper into this colorful collaboration. The campaign perfectly merges Marvel's action-packed universe with M&M's fun and playful spirit. Rankin Carroll, Chief Brand Officer at Mars Snacking, highlighted the shared belief in the power of fun and creating meaningful moments of connection that lies at the heart of the collaboration. The collaboration delivers immersive experiences, content, and new ways for fans to engage. By focusing on what consumers love, the campaign inspires fun, fandom, and connection in a unique way.





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