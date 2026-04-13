M&M's and Marvel Unite: Global Campaign Launches in Malaysia with Prizes and Mashups

M&M's teams up with Marvel and The Walt Disney Company for a global branding campaign that merges cinematic storytelling with candy fun, now available in Malaysia. Malaysian residents can enter an interactive contest, win prizes, and enjoy limited-edition collectible packs with character mashups. The campaign aims to create immersive experiences, engaging content, and innovative ways for fans to connect with their favorite brands.

Marvel fans, get ready! M&M’s has joined forces with Marvel and The Walt Disney Company for a worldwide branding campaign that merges the captivating narratives of cinema with the delightful experience of candy. This exciting partnership is now available in Malaysia , offering fans a unique blend of entertainment and treats. The collaboration aims to create immersive experiences, engaging content, and innovative ways for fans to connect with their beloved brands.

This initiative is designed to inspire enjoyment, celebrate fandom, and foster connections in a way that only these two iconic brands can achieve. The campaign's focus is to excite consumers by leading with what they love: the captivating characters and storytelling of Marvel, alongside the fun and flavorful world of M&M's. Malaysian residents are in for a treat, with a special promotion offering opportunities to win exciting prizes and experience exclusive content. Starting now and running until May 31st, 2026, residents of Malaysia can participate in an interactive digital contest. To enter, purchase M&M’s products with a minimum value of RM15. Participants can then scan the QR code found on the packaging to access the campaign game and submit their entries. The contest offers a chance to win amazing prizes, including a grand prize of Shanghai Theme Park tickets for two, complete with round-trip flights and a two-night hotel stay. Furthermore, five lucky winners will receive a premium tablet valued up to RM2,000. Every participant will also receive a complimentary e-commerce voucher upon signing up, adding an extra incentive to join the fun. The campaign is open to all Malaysian residents aged 16 and above who can provide valid proof of purchase, ensuring broad participation and engagement. With such a range of attractive rewards, the campaign is designed to give fans in Malaysia even more reasons to celebrate their favorite M&M’s characters and their passion for the Marvel Universe. The initiative goes beyond the contest aspect, promising even more entertainment through engaging digital content and incredible experiences. Fans can look forward to seeing the beloved M&M’s Spokescandies in entertaining digital content, auditioning for their dream Marvel roles and putting their own twists on iconic superheroes. Furthermore, the collaboration will be brought to life in the candy aisle with seven limited-edition collectible packs that feature never-before-seen M&M’s and Marvel character mashups. These packs will combine the fun and flavors of M&M’s with the fandom of Marvel, offering a truly unique product. These character mashups include Yellow as Wolverine, Red as Deadpool, Blue as Daredevil, Purple as Elektra, Green as She-Hulk, Brown as Yelena, and Orange as Red Guardian. These limited-edition packs are available at retail stores in M&M’s Milk & Peanut flavors. The QR code on the packs unlocks a chance to win epic prizes and dive deeper into this colorful collaboration. This partnership marks a continued long-term relationship between Mars and The Walt Disney Company, allowing them to collaborate in exciting ways. The collaboration celebrates moments of connection and fun, resonating with both brands' fans, and is designed to create an engaging experience that honors fans from both universes. For more details, fans can visit the official M&M’S x Marvel website





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M&M's Marvel Disney Campaign Malaysia Contest Prizes Character Mashups

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