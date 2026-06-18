Luxury Vehicles Seized in Negeri Sembilan Enforcement Operation, Including BMW 7 Series Destined for Wedding

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) in Negeri Sembilan conducted Ops Luxury, seizing 145 luxury vehicles for various violations. A BMW 7 Series driven by a UNHCR card holder, intended for a wedding, was among those confiscated. The operation targets illegal modifications, expired licenses, and insurance non-compliance, underscoring that wealth does not exempt anyone from road regulations.

During a recent enforcement operation named Ops Luxury carried out by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in Negeri Sembilan, among the 145 vehicles seized was a luxury BMW 7 Series driven by a male holder of a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees ( UNHCR ) card.

What drew additional attention was that the vehicle was believed to be being prepared for use in a wedding ceremony when it was stopped. JPJ Negeri Sembilan Director Jasyindar Singh Sidhu stated that since Ops Luxury began earlier this year, a total of 870 vehicles have been inspected. Out of that number, 145 vehicles were seized, comprising various luxury models such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota Alphard, Lexus and BMW Limousine.

He explained that seven of the seized luxury vehicles involved non-citizens from China, Pakistan and Bangladesh, as well as one UNHCR card holder. The operations focus on compliance with Motor Vehicle Licenses (LKM), valid insurance coverage, and proper driving licences that are not expired or invalid.

Additionally, JPJ monitors unauthorized vehicle modifications and other offenses under the Road Transport Act 1987. Jasyindar emphasized that owners of luxury vehicles and automotive enthusiasts must understand that a vehicle's value does not grant immunity from legal action. He also informed that JPJ will increase the frequency of enforcement operations through patrols, roadblocks and technical inspections to ensure all road users comply with regulations





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Ops Luxury JPJ Negeri Sembilan Vehicle Seizure Luxury Cars BMW 7 Series UNHCR Wedding Road Transport Enforcement Illegal Modifications Driving License Insurance

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