Luis Enrique hails PSG's mental strength after tight Ligue 1 title race

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique praised his team's mental strength after winning the Ligue 1 title with just one game to spare, following a tight race with Lens.

Thursday, 14 May 2026 | 12:16 PM MYTSoccer Football - Ligue 1 - RC Lens v Paris St Germain - Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens , France - May 13, 2026 Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique celebrates after winning Ligue 1 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier May 14 (Reuters) - Paris St ⁠Germain are often praised for their incisive attacking play ⁠but the 2-0 victory over Lens on Wednesday which ‌sealed a fifth straight title showed they have the mentality to win games even when they are on the back foot, said boss Luis Enrique .

Goals ​from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Ibrahim ⁠Mbaye secured the win that ⁠put PSG beyond the reach of Lens in the Ligue 1 ⁠title ‌race.

"Today, we spent more time defending than usual," said Luis Enrique. "But if you want to win trophies, ⁠you have to be able to dominate both ​offensively and defensively. ‌And the team today showed the mentality it needs ⁠to win.

" PSG ​won the league with just one game to spare, a much tighter margin than in their 2024-25 campaign when they had the ⁠title wrapped up with six games left. "This ​is the sweetest and hardest title to win. The hardest of the three years we’ve had here, without a doubt. But that’s ⁠also because Lens did a very good job," the Spanish manager said.

"And I remember certain moments from this season, the kind of matches they won and the number of consecutive matches ​they won. And it was tricky. ⁠We had to deal with that.

" PSG face neighbours Paris FC in ​their final league game on Sunday, ‌before taking on Premier League club ​Arsenal in the Champions League final later this month





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Ligue 1 Paris St Germain Luis Enrique Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Ibrahim Mbaye Mental Strength Title Race Lens

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