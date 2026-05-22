LSH's Stronger Financial Performance Led by Robust Construction and Facilities Management Segments

Lachie Sahib Holdings' (LSH) construction and engineering orderbook stood at RM1.24bil, providing revenue visibility until 2030. Its property development gross development value (GDV) pipeline of RM1.68bil supports earnings visibility through 2029. During the first half ended March 2026, revenue rose 24.76% year-on-year to RM253.71mil, while profit after tax (PAT) increased 21.8% to RM49.05mil.

LSH's outstanding construction and engineering orderbook stood at RM1.24bil, providing revenue visibility progressively until the financial year ending Sept 30, 2030. Its total property development gross development value (GDV) pipeline of about RM1.68bil is expected to support earnings visibility through 2029.

The group posted a stronger financial performance for the first half ended March 31, 2026, with revenue rising 24.76% year-on-year to RM253.71mil, while profit after tax (PAT) increased 21.8% to RM49.05mil. LSH's chairman Tan Sri Lim Keng Cheng commented: 'The results performance reflects the resilience of our business model. The strong year-on-year growth in revenue and profitability was driven by disciplined execution, an improving margin mix, and the meaningful contribution from our facilities management platform.





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Lachie Sahib Holdings Construction Orderbook Visibility Total Property Development GDV Pipelines Financial Performance Construction Segment Facilities Management Business Red Earth Supply Performance Reflects Resilience Transparent Leadership

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