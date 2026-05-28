LRT Train Derails Near Chan Sow Lin Station, Disrupts Ampang-Sri Petaling Line

An LRT train on the Ampang-Sri Petaling line derailed near Chan Sow Lin station in Kuala Lumpur on 28 May. All 25 passengers were safely evacuated with no injuries. Rapid KL is investigating the cause and has deployed alternative services.

A train on the Ampang-Sri Petaling line of Rapid KL's light rail transit (LRT) system derailed on the morning of 28 May while passing a track switch zone near Chan Sow Lin station in Kuala Lumpur .

The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 AM local time, causing significant disruptions to commuter services. Rapid KL, the train operator, confirmed that 25 passengers were on board at the time of the derailment. All passengers were safely evacuated with no injuries reported, as per the official statement released by the company. The technical team of Rapid KL has initiated an investigation into the root cause of the derailment, while repair works are ongoing to restore normal operations.

In the meantime, alternative train services and free shuttle buses have been deployed to alleviate congestion and help affected commuters continue their journeys along the affected route. The derailment quickly became a trending topic on social media, with photos and videos showing the train partially off the tracks and passengers being guided by Rapid KL staff to walk along the tracks to the nearest station. Eyewitnesses described a scene of controlled evacuation, with staff ensuring everyone remained calm and safe.

The incident has caused major disruptions along the Ampang-Sri Petaling line, a key route connecting several residential and commercial areas in the Klang Valley. Rapid KL has advised passengers to plan for additional travel time or seek alternative transportation options until services are fully restored. The company has also apologized for the inconvenience caused and assured the public that safety remains the highest priority.

The derailment brings attention to the aging infrastructure of the LRT system, which has been in operation for over two decades. Experts have called for increased maintenance and upgrading of track systems, particularly at switch zones, which are critical points prone to mechanical failures. Rapid KL has stated that it will cooperate fully with the relevant authorities to determine the cause of the incident and implement corrective measures.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Ministry of Transport has been informed and is monitoring the situation. Commuters have expressed frustration over the frequency of service disruptions, urging the government and operator to invest in more robust and reliable public transport infrastructure. This incident underscores the need for continuous investment in maintenance and modernization to ensure safe and efficient urban transit for the rapidly growing city of Kuala Lumpur





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LRT Derailment Rapid KL Chan Sow Lin Kuala Lumpur Train Disruption

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