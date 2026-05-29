LRT Train Derailment: Failure of Switch Box or Track Exchange System Believed to be Cause

Transport Minister Anthony Loke inspected the area of the LRT train derailment at Chan Sow Lin LRT Station and said that the failure of the switch box or track exchange system is believed to be the cause of the incident.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke inspected the area of the LRT train derailment at Chan Sow Lin LRT Station here today. UTUSAN/SHIDDIEQIIEN ZON KUALA LUMPUR: The failure of the switch box or track exchange system is believed to be the cause of the LRT train derailment near Chan Sow Lin Station yesterday.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said, based on initial information obtained from Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana), the first train was on the track heading towards Putra Heights. However, he said, the subsequent trains were on the track heading towards Ampang, resulting in the entire six trains being on two-way lanes. He said, this condition caused the pulling force from the back to pull out the first train before the first two trains completely derailed from the track.

However, the actual cause, whether involving human negligence, system failure or technical failure, has not been finalized. All the necessary information required by the special task force must be provided by Prasarana to see the cause of the incident. The most important thing is the log in the system, including what happened at the control center and what happened to the signaling system. He said this during a press conference after a visit to the incident location here today.

He said, for the time being, the trains from Ampang to Sentul Timur must stop at Chan Sow Lin Station before reversing back to Ampang to give way to the track repair work being carried out. The media previously reported that the Ministry of Transport had formed a special task force to investigate the LRT train derailment on the Ampang/Sri Petaling Line yesterday morning.

Anthony Loke said, the findings of the investigation by the special task force will be presented to the Cabinet and announced as soon as possible. However, the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) directed Prasarana to submit a complete report as soon as possible regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, APAD in a statement today announced that the report will be thoroughly investigated before the process of investigation and further research is carried out to identify the contributing factors of the incident





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LRT Train Derailment Switch Box Failure Track Exchange System Transport Minister Anthony Loke Prasarana Malaysia Berhad

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