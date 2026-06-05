LRT Kelana Jaya Line Incident: Sudden Stop Shatters Glass Panel, Injures Five Passengers

A sudden automatic brake activation on the LRT Kelana Jaya Line caused a passenger to lose balance and break a glass panel, resulting in five injuries. Rapid KL has removed the train for inspection and advises passengers to stay steady.

The LRT Kelana Jaya Line , a vital public transport link in Kuala Lumpur, experienced a startling incident yesterday evening at approximately 6.07 PM. A train traveling between Dang Wangi and Kampung Baru stations came to an abrupt halt due to the activation of an automatic safety system, designed to address unexpected situations swiftly.

This sudden stop caused a standing passenger to lose balance and collide with a glass panel adjacent to the seats, shattering it. The shards of glass injured five passengers seated nearby. Two of the injured were taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for further treatment, while others received on-site care before continuing their journeys. The train, identified as unit 62 on the Kelana Jaya Line, was immediately removed from service for a comprehensive technical inspection, following standard operating procedures.

Despite the incident, the Kelana Jaya Line continued operations with temporary adjustments to train frequencies at certain locations. Videos and accounts of the incident spread rapidly on social media platforms such as Threads. One user described the sudden deceleration and the chaos that ensued as passengers struggled to maintain their footing. Another user posted a video showing the train resuming its journey after the incident, though the damage had already occurred.

Many netizens commented on their own experiences with sudden stops on the LRT, highlighting concerns about overcrowding where passengers often cannot hold onto handrails. One comment read, 'The train was so full that even the handholds were occupied. When the emergency brake hit, you just grab whatever is in front of you.

' This incident has heightened anxiety among commuters, especially those traveling with children or infants, who are more vulnerable to such sudden movements. Some passengers reported minor injuries like cuts on lips and cheeks, and even a chipped tooth. Rapid KL, the operator of the LRT Kelana Jaya Line, issued a statement explaining that the automatic safety system activation is a standard feature designed to quickly address any unforeseen circumstances.

The company emphasized that the train's sudden stop was a result of this safety protocol being triggered as the train was leaving the station. Rapid KL has launched a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident and reiterated its commitment to passenger safety and comfort.

In light of the event, the company advises all passengers to always hold on to handrails and maintain a stable position during the journey, especially when the train is moving or approaching stations. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety features in public transport, even as they can sometimes cause unintended consequences like the injuries reported.

Rapid KL also mentioned that the train involved has been taken out of service for a full technical examination and that normal operations have resumed with minor frequency adjustments





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LRT Kelana Jaya Line Train Incident Passenger Injury Rapid KL

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