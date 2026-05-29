LRT Derailment Near Chan Sow Lin to Cause 3-5 Day Service Disruption, to Resume June 3

Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that the LRT derailment near Chan Sow Lin Station, caused by a switch box failure, will take 3-5 days to repair, with services expected to resume on June 3. A special crane will remove the derailed train before track repairs begin.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Light Rail Transit ( LRT ) service disrupted by a train derailment near Chan Sow Lin Station is expected to take between three to five days before it can be reactivated on June 3.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the derailed train will be lifted and fully removed from the incident site today using a special crane. According to him, the crane is necessary to lift the train back onto the tracks because the carriages were off the rails during the incident. Track repair work can only begin after the train is completely removed from the track area.

It is also expected to be reactivated on June 3, next Wednesday, after repair work is completed, he said during a press conference after inspecting the incident site here today. Anthony Loke said the failure of a switch box or track switching system is believed to be the cause of the LRT train derailment on the route yesterday.

The incident involving six carriages is believed to have occurred when the track switching system (switch box/switch station) failed to function as it should. The first carriage was on the correct track heading to Putra Heights, but the subsequent carriage was on the track towards Ampang, leading to a pulling force that caused the first and second carriages to derail.

Preliminary investigations suggest a possible failure in the switch system that should have operated automatically, and this needs to be investigated in detail, he said. According to him, train speed will be controlled even though both directions of service can operate temporarily. For the temporary period, trains from Ampang heading to Sentul Timur must stop at Chan Sow Lin Station before turning back to Ampang to make way for track restoration work, he said.

Media previously reported that the Rapid KL Ampang/Sri Petaling Line service disruption occurred since yesterday morning due to a train that derailed while passing through the track switch area at Chan Sow Lin Station. Rapid Rail confirmed that the incident occurred due to damage to the track switch, causing the train to be unable to move and affecting the travel schedule of the Ampang/Sri Petaling Line.

The minister stated that the incident highlights the need for regular maintenance and monitoring of the rail infrastructure to prevent similar occurrences in the future. He assured that a thorough investigation is underway and that all necessary measures will be taken to enhance safety protocols. Commuters have been advised to use alternative transportation options while repair work is ongoing. Rapid KL has provided shuttle bus services between affected stations to minimize inconvenience.

The public is urged to be patient and cooperate with authorities as they work to restore normal operations as quickly as possible. Anthony Loke emphasized that safety remains the top priority and that full restoration of services will only be carried out once all safety checks are completed. The switch box failure is being thoroughly investigated by the relevant authorities, and any findings will be shared with the public.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of robust infrastructure and rapid response mechanisms in ensuring reliable public transportation





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LRT Derailment Chan Sow Lin Anthony Loke Switch Box Failure

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