LRT Derailment: Minister Orders Probe, Vows Severe Action

A special task force investigates a serious LRT train derailment, with the minister vowing severe action against responsible parties and prioritizing public safety. Meanwhile, the Anti-Drug Agency prepares to combat synthetic drugs with new detection kits.

PUTRAJAYA: The Transport Ministry has established a special task force to probe the LRT train derailment near Chan Sow Lin station on May 28. The ministry deemed the incident serious due to its safety implications for passengers and staff.

Minister Anthony Loke confirmed all 25 passengers were safely evacuated with no injuries. However, he emphasized the ministry's commitment to public safety and directed the task force to submit findings to the Cabinet promptly, with a public report to follow. Loke also instructed the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) to impose maximum penalties on Prasarana Malaysia Bhd, the operator responsible for the incident.

He stressed that such incidents require serious attention and that no one in Prasarana's top management would escape accountability. Loke further stated that safety standards and reliable public services are non-negotiable, and serious action, including dismissal, would be taken against any negligent parties within Prasarana. In separate news, the Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) announced plans to deploy new detection kits for synthetic drugs, including fentanyl, starting June





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Safety Crime LRT Derailment Public Safety Prasarana Anti-Drug Agency Synthetic Drugs Fentanyl

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