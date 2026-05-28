LRT Commuters Call for Improved Track Maintenance After Train Derailment

Commuters on the Ampang/Sri Petaling LRT line have raised concerns about the track system's maintenance following a train derailment near the Chan Sow Lin Station. The incident, caused by a faulty track switch, left passengers stranded and services disrupted. Rapid KL is currently conducting repair works, and commuters hope for more frequent maintenance to prevent future incidents.

KUALA LUMPUR: Commuters using the Light Rail Transit ( LRT ) service on the Ampang/Sri Petaling line have expressed concerns about the maintenance and repair works on the track system following a train derailment near the Chan Sow Lin Station on Thursday morning.

Augustin Francis, a 67-year-old retiree, initially dismissed news of the incident as fake but later experienced delays firsthand. He has been using the LRT service for over three decades and believes that the tracks, in particular, are in dire need of replacement due to recurring issues. Francis hopes that maintenance work can be conducted more frequently to prevent such incidents.

Meanwhile, Norhamirah Hamdi, a 36-year-old mother, was unaware of the incident until informed by auxiliary police personnel. She had planned to take her children on an outing during the school holidays. A Bernama observation found repair work in progress at the incident location, with many commuters still using the train service, which was operating as a shuttle between Pudu, Chan Sow Lin, and Cheras stations. Auxiliary police and Rapid KL staff were assisting passengers, and repair works were ongoing.

Earlier, a train on the Ampang/Sri Petaling Line derailed while passing through a track-switch area near the Chan Sow Lin station, disrupting services. Rapid KL attributed the incident to a faulty track switch, leaving the train unable to move. All 25 passengers were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported





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LRT Train Derailment Track Maintenance Rapid KL Chan Sow Lin Station Commuters

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