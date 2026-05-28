Los Angeles County Museum of Art's New David Geffen Galleries: A Concrete Masterpiece and a Cultural Shift

The new David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Lacma) is a testament to experimental design and derring-do, challenging the cultural and civic weather of Los Angeles. Architect Peter Zumthor's innovative approach to gallery design has been met with both praise and criticism.

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art's new David Geffen Galleries is a curvaceous concrete sandwich floating 30ft (9m) over Wilshire Boulevard. The architect, Peter Zumthor , a Swiss winner of the Pritzker Prize, designed a labyrinthine arrangement of liminal spaces to encourage serendipity and make it easy to get lost.

The building's shape is an amorphous multi-legged beast with up to 80ft (24.4m) cantilevers. The concrete, left unpolished, has developed spidery patterns and veils as it dries. The walls are painted in coloured pigments mixed with chemicals to transform the irregularities





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Los Angeles County Museum Of Art David Geffen Galleries Peter Zumthor Concrete Gallery Design Cultural Shift

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