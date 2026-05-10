Lorry Held as Evidence in Fatal Crash Burns Down at Kuala Pilah Police HQ

A lorry being held as evidence in a fatal accident investigation caught fire at the Kuala Pilah District Police Headquarters early this morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A lorry held as evidence in a fatal road accident investigation was destroyed by fire at the Kuala Pilah District Police Headquarters in Negeri Sembilan early this morning, May 10, 2026.

The incident was reported to the police at 2:45 am by personnel from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the Kuala Pilah IPD. Firefighters from the Kuala Pilah Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene at 3:05 am and successfully extinguished the blaze approximately twenty minutes later. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the fire department’s forensic team.

The lorry was one of three vehicles detained for inspection at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre, or Puspakom, following a serious collision that occurred on April 16, 2026, on Jalan Kuala Pilah-Batu Kikir. The accident resulted in one fatality. Due to the lorry’s large size, it was parked outside the police headquarters compound as there was no suitable storage space available within the premises. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Authorities are appealing to the public for any information related to the incident. Individuals with relevant details are encouraged to contact the Kuala Pilah IPD at 06-4842999 or Insp Supiah Ishak, the investigating officer, at 019-9933978. The destruction of the evidence raises questions about the investigation's progress and potential challenges in establishing the precise circumstances surrounding the fatal accident. The police have confirmed that they are treating the fire as a separate incident and are thoroughly investigating its origin.

The forensic examination will be crucial in determining whether the fire was accidental, due to mechanical failure, or potentially an act of arson. The incident has sparked public interest, and local residents are concerned about the implications for the ongoing investigation. The Kuala Pilah IPD has assured the public that all necessary resources are being allocated to solve the mystery surrounding the fire and ensure a comprehensive investigation into the original road accident.

Further updates will be provided as the investigations unfold. The loss of this key piece of evidence could complicate the prosecution of any potential charges related to the accident, and investigators are working diligently to gather any remaining evidence and witness testimonies to build a strong case. The police are also reviewing security footage from the area to identify any suspicious activity that may have occurred before the fire broke out.

This comprehensive approach demonstrates their commitment to uncovering the truth and bringing those responsible for the accident to justice. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of proper evidence storage and security measures at police facilities. A review of existing protocols may be undertaken to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The focus now remains on gathering as much information as possible and ensuring that the investigation is conducted with the utmost thoroughness and transparency





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