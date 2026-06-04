Lorry Driver Sentenced to Prison and Heavy Fines After Dangerous Driving and Obscene Gesture Incident

A lorry driver in Balik Pulau pleaded guilty to making an obscene gesture and dangerous driving, leading to a mixed sentence of fines, a short jail term and a multi‑year driving disqualification. The case highlights the judiciary's stance on road safety violations and public nuisance offences.

In a ruling delivered by the Balik Pulau Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 4 June, a 37‑year‑old lorry driver was handed a nuanced penalty that combines monetary fines, a brief custodial sentence and a substantial period of driving disqualification.

The defendant, Tan Chee Gang, had previously pleaded guilty to two separate charges that stemmed from a single incident that took place on Thursday night in the town's outskirts. Those charges contained a retaliatory obscene gesture and a dangerous driving act that endangered other road users. The first offence was charged under Section 507B of the Malaysian Penal Code, which covers the act of insulting an individual by showing an obscene gesture with the intention of causing fear.

Witness accounts and a viral 58‑second video posted on social media captured Tan raising his middle finger at a nearby motorist and then stepping out of his Perodua Myvi to swing what appeared to be an iron rod towards the victim's vehicle. The incident escalated immediately after the driver had parked in front of the victim's car, making the assault both a public nuisance and an expression of criminal intimidation.

For this offence, the court imposed a fine of RM3,000 and a single night's imprisonment, emphasising that the judge considered the gesture a serious affront to public decency. The second charge relates to dangerous driving, cited under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Amendment) 1999. In dangerous driving, the behaviour of a vehicle is considered a threat to the safety of other road users.

The penalty under this subsection ranges up to five years' imprisonment, a fine of RM15,000 and a disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for up to five years. The court chose a penalty of RM5,000, a one‑day custodial term, endorsement of the driver's licence and a five‑year disqualification.

In addition, the magistrate entrusted Tan with a conditional sentence of six months' imprisonment if he fails to pay either of the fines imposed. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ikmal Affandi Zulkifli and Tan was represented by a lawyer from the Yayasan Bantuan Guaman Kebangsaan (YBGK). According to court filings, the authorities arrested Tan on 30 May after a police enquiry into the incident that had attracted widespread media attention.

The magistrate's decision reflects a broader judicial trend in Malaysia to impose stringent penalties on road‑related offences, particularly when they involve acts that undermine public order and safety. The ruling underscores the judiciary's insistence that motorists demonstrate respect for others on the road, and that any attempt to intimidate or endanger the public will lead to both punitive and preventive legal sanctions. The sentence is expected to serve as a cautionary precedent for drivers across the country.

This case is part of an ongoing effort by the Malaysian legal system to deter violent conduct on the roads. Police units across several states have reported a marked increase in cases such as Tan's, particularly in densely populated coastal towns with heavy traffic flow. Law enforcement agencies have adopted stricter monitoring protocols at accident sites, supplemented by community outreach programs to educate drivers about the legal consequences of violent or reckless driving.

The Balik Pulau court's sentencing also highlights the role of court‑ordered fines and criminal conviction in prompting professional behaviours on the highways, especially with the added deterrent of licence disqualification. The paragraph fabricated earlier in the source text that mentioned the Indonesian rupiah and a promotional ad code was unrelated to the legal proceedings and has been omitted in this comprehensive reconstruction.

The substance of the news focuses entirely on the judicial outcome of Tan Chee Gang's offences and the broader implications for road safety and public order in Malaysia. The *court clerk denoted* that the law, as applied, balances retributive justice with the practical necessity of preserving vehicle safety through licence revocation. Such measures are increasingly common in Malaysia's road jurisdiction as authorities strive to mitigate high‑road violence and encourage responsible driving practices nationwide





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Road Safety Obscene Gesture Malaysia Court Case Driving Offence Criminal Intimidation

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