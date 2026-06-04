Lorry driver sentenced to one‑day jail, fined RM8,000 and barred from driving for five years after viral obscene‑gesture video

A Balik Pulau lorry driver who cut off a motorist and made an obscene hand gesture was convicted of dangerous driving and criminal intimidation. He received a one‑day prison term, RM8,000 in fines and a five‑year licence suspension, highlighting courts' tough stance on road safety violations.

Balik Pulau - A 37‑year‑old lorry driver was sentenced on Thursday after a viral video showed him cutting in front of another vehicle and then delivering an obscene hand gesture.

The driver, identified as Tan Chee Gang, entered a plea of guilty to two separate offences and faced a combination of monetary penalties, a short custodial term and a lengthy licence suspension. The first charge stemmed from an incident on May 28 at approximately 11.27 a.m. along Jalan Tun Dr Awang, where Tan was recorded pointing an insulting gesture at a 59‑year‑old motorist.

Prosecutors argued that the act was intended to intimidate and cause fear, invoking Section 507B of the Penal Code, which addresses criminal intimidation through insulting communication or conduct. The second charge related to dangerous driving at the same location and time, alleging that Tan operated his lorry in a manner that jeopardised the safety of other road users, a breach of Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Both statutes carry severe maximum penalties, including up to three years' imprisonment and fines of up to RM15,000 respectively. Deputy public prosecutor Ikmal Affandi Zulkifli urged the court to impose a sentence that would serve as a deterrent, emphasizing that reckless conduct on public roads undermines community safety and could encourage copy‑cat behaviour.

In mitigation, counsel from the National Legal Aid Foundation highlighted Tan's expression of remorse, his clean record prior to the incident, and his willingness to accept responsibility by pleading guilty. Taking into account the guilty plea, the mitigating circumstances and the broader public interest, Magistrate Chia Huey Ting ordered a composite fine of RM8,000 - RM3,000 for the insulting gesture and RM5,000 for the dangerous driving - each fines carrying a default six‑month jail term.

In addition, Tan received a custodial sentence of one day, to be served immediately, and his driving licence was suspended for five years. The magistrate explained that the short prison term reflected the need to balance punitive measures with the offender's cooperation, while the extended licence suspension aimed to prevent any recurrence of hazardous behaviour on the roads.

The case attracted widespread attention after the video circulated on social media platforms, prompting many netizens to call for stricter enforcement of traffic laws. Authorities used the incident to reinforce the message that dangerous driving and public acts of intimidation will not be tolerated. The ruling also serves as a reminder to motorists that the courts are prepared to impose both financial and custodial penalties, alongside long‑term licence bans, to protect the safety of all road users.

This incident follows a series of recent road‑safety crackdowns across the state, where law‑enforcement agencies have increased random checks and public education campaigns. The combination of fines, jail time and licence suspension in Tan's case underscores the judiciary's commitment to curbing reckless driving and ensuring that those who threaten fellow commuters face meaningful consequences





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