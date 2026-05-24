Lorry Carrying Cooking Oil Overturns, Male Suffers Severe Injuries in Tamparuli

A lorry carrying cooking oil overturned and crashed in Kampung Minangkop, Jalan Tamparuli-Ranau, injuring a male passenger. Firefighters responded to the scene and provided initial treatment before transporting the injured man to Tuaran Hospital. The cause of the accident and the estimated damage are still under investigation.

A male suffered severe injuries after a 10-ton lorry carrying cooking oil overturned and crashed in Kampung Minangkop, Jalan Tamparuli-Ranau in the afternoon on Saturday.

The Tuaran Fire and Rescue Department (BBP) chief, Kurong Ak Beki, said they received an emergency call and dispatched nine personnel with two vehicles to the scene. Upon arrival at 12:46 pm, they found the lorry overturned and the male passenger injured. He was removed by civilians before the arrival of the fire crew. The firefighters then provided initial treatment to the injured man before transporting him to Tuaran Hospital using the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) for further treatment.

The BBP also conducted cleanup operations to remove spilled oil on the road using a hose reel to ensure the safety of other road users. The operation was completed at 1:10 pm after the firefighters ensured no further risks existed at the scene. The cause of the accident and the estimated damage are still under investigation





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Lorry Cooking Oil Accident Injuries Fire Rescue Tuaran Sabah

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