Lorry Attendant Sentenced to 18 Years for Death of Adopted Son

A man in Kuala Terengganu has been sentenced to 18 years in prison and two strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to causing the death and injury of his four-year-old adopted son. The court heard details of a pattern of abuse leading to the child's tragic death.

A lorry attendant in Kuala Terengganu has been sentenced to 18 years in prison and two strokes of the cane following a guilty plea related to the death and injury of his four-year-old adopted son , Muhammad Adamdanial Abdul Khafidh.

The sentencing was delivered today by Judge Mohd Zul Zakiqudin Zulkifli at the Sessions Court. Muhammad Firdaus Zamri, aged 31, was convicted under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code for causing the death of the child at an unnumbered house in Kampung Banggol Katong, Terengganu, on April 11th. This section of the Penal Code carries a potential sentence of up to 30 years imprisonment.

In addition to the primary charge, Zamri also pleaded guilty to causing injury to the child with a cane at the same location, time, and date. This offence falls under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which allows for a sentence of up to 10 years imprisonment, a fine, whipping, or any combination thereof.

The court ordered that the four-year sentence for the injury charge be served concurrently with the 18-year sentence for causing death, meaning Zamri will effectively serve 18 years from the date of his arrest on April 13th. The case drew significant attention due to the vulnerability of the victim and the breach of trust involved. During the sentencing hearing, defence counsel Muhammad Hafizuddin Abdul Haris, representing Zamri through the National Legal Aid Foundation, pleaded for leniency.

He highlighted his client’s remorse, assurance of not repeating the offence, and the presence of family dependants who rely on his support. However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Aisyah Mohamad strongly advocated for a severe punishment, emphasizing the young age and defenselessness of the victim. She underscored the fundamental responsibility of a caregiver to protect a child, rather than inflict harm.

The prosecution argued that the abuse was not a single incident but a pattern of gradual mistreatment that ultimately led to the child’s death, characterizing the act as a grave betrayal of trust. The details presented during the proceedings painted a disturbing picture of a child subjected to abuse by someone entrusted with their care and well-being.

The court ultimately sided with the prosecution’s call for a substantial sentence, reflecting the seriousness of the crime and the need to deter similar acts of violence against children. The sentencing serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of child abuse and the importance of safeguarding vulnerable individuals. The case highlights the critical role of legal representation in ensuring a fair trial, even for those accused of heinous crimes.

The National Legal Aid Foundation’s involvement in providing counsel to Zamri demonstrates a commitment to upholding the principles of justice and due process. Furthermore, the prosecution’s unwavering stance in seeking a harsh penalty underscores the commitment to protecting children and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions. The details of the abuse, as presented in court, are deeply troubling and serve as a call to action for communities to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases of child maltreatment.

The 18-year sentence, coupled with the caning, is intended to send a clear message that such acts of violence will not be tolerated and that those who harm children will face severe consequences. This case will likely be referenced in future legal proceedings involving similar offences, shaping the approach to sentencing and the protection of children within the Malaysian legal system





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Child Abuse Sentencing Malaysia Kuala Terengganu Penal Code Prison Caning Adopted Son Abuse Violence

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