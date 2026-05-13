Lorenzo Musetti Withdraws From French Open Due To Injury, Further Additions To Injury Absentees at Roland Garros

Italian tennis player Lorenzo Musetti has withdrawn from the French Open due to a thigh injury, adding to a growing list of high-profile injury absentees at the tournament. Two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz, Dane Holger Rune, and Briton Jack Draper have also pulled out of Roland Garros due to different injuries.

Wednesday, 13 May 2026 | 11:34 PM MYT Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome , Italy - May 12, 2026 Italy's Lorenzo Musetti looks dejected after losing his round of 16 match against Norway's Casper Ruud REUTERS/Ciro De Luca May 13 (Reuters) - Italian Lorenzo Musetti has withdrawn from the French Open with a thigh injury, the world number 10 said on Wednesday, describing the decision as extremely difficult.

Last year's Roland Garros semi-finalist struggled physically during his round-of-16 defeat by Norway's Casper Ruud at the Italian Open in Rome on Tuesday.

"After yesterday's match, I underwent medical examinations which revealed a rectus femoris injury, requiring several weeks of rest and recovery," Musetti wrote on Instagram. Unfortunately, this means I won't be able to compete in Hamburg and Roland Garros - news that is incredibly hard to take. A huge thank you to the Rome crowd for your incredible support. That's exactly why, despite not being 100%, I chose to step on court and give everything I had in my home tournament.

I'll keep you updated.

" The 24-year-old, who reached a career-high ranking of world number five in January, had been expected to mount a strong challenge at Roland Garros, where the main draw begins on May 24. Musetti has shown steady progress at the Grand Slams, reaching the Australian Open quarter-finals this year, the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2024 and the U.S. Open quarter-finals in 2025. His withdrawal added to a growing list of high-profile injury absentees at Roland Garros.

Two-times defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out with a wrist issue along with Dane Holger Rune and Briton Jack Draper





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Health Issues Sports Italian Open Rome Roland Garros Casper Ruud Lorenzo Musetti Thigh Injury Rectus Femoris Rest And Recovery Injury Absentees High-Profile Injury Absentees

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