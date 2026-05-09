Longest-running Chinese radio station in Malaysia turns 30 with 3-day Sound Festival

Chinese-language radio station 988 FM celebrates its 30th anniversary with a Malaysia Book of Records recognition and a three-day Sound Festival at The Starhill in Kuala Lumpur.

One for the album: Visitors posing for a photo with 988 FM DJ PM Wang at the launch of the station’s 30th anniversary and three-day Sound Festival at The Starhill in Kuala Lumpur.

KUALA LUMPUR: Music, cheers and a touch of nostalgia filled The Starhill as Chinese-language radio station 988 FM kicked off its 30th anniversary celebrations with a Malaysia Book of Records recognition as the country’s longest-running private Chinese radio station. The recognition was presented yesterday during the launch of the station’s three-day 988 Sound Festival, which runs until tomorrow at The Starhill, Bukit Bintang.

Open to the public from 10am to 10pm daily, the festival transforms the bustling shopping district into an immersive celebration of radio, music and community spirit. Visitors can explore the 988 Story Exhibition featuring photographs, behind-the-scenes moments and milestones from the station’s 30-year journey, alongside interactive activities, lifestyle booths and outdoor live radio broadcasts.

Among the highlights is a special reunion session titled ‘Old Friends On-Air’ today, featuring former DJs Sophia Chin, May Lau, Mike Tan, Cheryl Lee and Fish Chu Hui alongside current 988 personalities. Fans can also catch live radio drama performances, the finale of Super Trainee 2026, as well as the station’s Birthday Bonanza giveaway with prizes worth over RM35,000.

Proud moment: Woo receiving a certificate of recognition from Malaysia Book of Records CEO Christopher Wong as the country’s longest-running private Chinese radio station. Looking on are Chan and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh. This year’s anniversary theme, ‘30 Years of 988 · Listen On’, reflects the station’s enduring relationship with listeners across generations.

Star Media Group Bhd group chief executive officer Chan Seng Fatt said the station had evolved together with its audience while remaining committed to meaningful content and trusted broadcasting.

‘For three decades, 988 has been more than a radio station. It has been a companion at home, in cars, at work and in everyday moments,’ he said. Chan said the station’s roots can be traced back to 1949 through Rediffusion, one of the country’s earliest commercial radio broadcasters.

Originally launched in 1996, 988 grew from a trilingual FM station into one of Malaysia’s leading Chinese-language radio broadcasters, now reaching more than two million listeners weekly across Peninsular Malaysia and Singapore





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Chinese Radio Station Malaysia Book Of Records Longest-Running Private Chinese Radio Station 30Th Anniversary Three-Day Sound Festival Immersive Celebration Interactive Activities Lifestyle Booths

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