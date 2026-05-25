Long Thanh Airport Set to Transform Dong Nai Tourism Amid Calls for Integrated Development

Experts urge Dong Nai city to leverage the upcoming Long Thanh International Airport by improving infrastructure, creating cohesive service chains and promoting unique local products such as Bien Hoa ceramics and Tan Trieu pomelo.

Dong Nai city is facing a pivotal moment as the Long Thanh International Airport prepares to open its runways. Experts gathered at a seminar on May 20 emphasized that the new airport will offer the region a once‑in‑a‑generation chance to reshape its tourism landscape, but they warned that success will depend on coordinated investment in infrastructure, service quality and innovative product development.

Pham Huong Son, who chairs the local tourism association, told the audience that the city’s existing attractions are ready to welcome a surge of visitors, yet the current supply of high‑end hotels, international standard dining and seamless transport links falls short of the expectations of long‑stay travellers. He pointed to the need for a connected service chain that can guide tourists from the moment they land at Long Thanh to the far‑flung natural and cultural sites across Dong Nai.

The discussion turned to the city’s untapped assets. Le Truong Son, deputy chair of the People’s Committee, highlighted two emblematic products – Bien Hoa ceramics and Tan Trieu pomelo – as distinctive brands that have yet to achieve market penetration beyond regional borders. He also noted that the Dong Nai River, which threads through multiple districts, could become the backbone of a scenic tourism route that links historic villages, eco‑parks and culinary stops, but such a corridor remains largely undeveloped.

The officials called on the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism to draft a comprehensive tourism resolution that would embed these ideas into a strategic plan, making tourism a key driver of the city’s economy. Representatives from travel agencies and tourism associations reinforced the message that the city must act swiftly to craft a development blueprint tied to the airport’s cargo and passenger capacity, which is projected to reach hundreds of millions of travellers per year.

They argued for a coordinated approach that links Dong Nai with Ho Chi Minh City and neighbouring provinces, leveraging the region’s forests, lakes and MICE facilities while avoiding the current fragmented exploitation of its assets. Vu The Binh, president of the Vietnam Tourism Association, warned that the surrounding area of the new airport will need a full suite of amenities – entertainment venues, food and beverage outlets, health services, retail and accommodation – to capture the economic spillover that a major air hub inevitably generates.

Positioned at the centre of the Southeast region, Dong Nai’s strategic location combined with the imminent airport promises to transform the city into a tourism gateway, provided that policymakers and private investors move beyond plans and deliver concrete, integrated projects that meet international standards





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Long Thanh Airport Dong Nai Tourism Infrastructure Development Regional Products MICE Tourism

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