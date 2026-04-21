London Tribunal Greenlights Massive 2.8 Billion Dollar Antitrust Lawsuit Against Microsoft

A London tribunal has authorized a class-action lawsuit against Microsoft, alleging the tech giant overcharged 60,000 British businesses for Windows Server licensing when used on competing cloud platforms like AWS and Google Cloud.

A major legal challenge is mounting against the American technology giant Microsoft , as a specialized London tribunal has granted approval for a massive class-action lawsuit to move forward. The litigation, led by competition law yer Maria Luisa Stasi, represents approximately 60,000 British businesses that claim they have been systematically overcharged for the use of Windows Server software.

At the heart of the dispute is the way Microsoft structures its licensing fees when its software is utilized on rival cloud infrastructure providers, specifically Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Alibaba. The plaintiffs argue that these businesses were forced to pay inflated wholesale prices compared to what they would have paid if they operated within Microsoft's proprietary cloud ecosystem, Azure. This price discrepancy allegedly created an unfair market environment, effectively penalizing companies for choosing competitors over Microsoft's own cloud services. The scale of the financial implications is significant, with legal representatives for the claimant group estimating the total value of the claim to be as high as 2.1 billion pounds, which equates to roughly 2.8 billion dollars. During the initial hearings, Microsoft’s defense team aggressively pushed for the case to be dismissed, asserting that the claimants failed to provide a scientifically sound or workable methodology to calculate the alleged financial losses. Furthermore, Microsoft maintained that its business model, which involves both internal integration with Azure and the external licensing of software to competitors, serves to stimulate rather than hinder market competition. The corporation has long contended that the global cloud computing sector is characterized by intense dynamism and that their licensing practices are a standard component of their vertical integration strategy. Despite these protestations, the Competition Appeal Tribunal in London concluded that there was sufficient ground for the case to proceed to trial. This ruling marks a pivotal development in the ongoing scrutiny of Microsoft’s influence in the digital infrastructure market. Beyond this private litigation, international regulators are closely watching these developments. The Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom has already signaled its intent to pursue a separate, in-depth investigation into Microsoft’s software licensing policies, specifically noting that these practices may materially disadvantage rivals like Amazon and Google by creating an uneven playing field. As the litigation progresses toward a trial date, the outcome of this case could force a radical restructuring of how major tech firms bundle their essential software services with cloud computing platforms, setting a potential legal precedent for the wider technology industry across the United Kingdom and potentially the European Union





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Microsoft Antitrust Cloud Computing Competition Law Class-Action Lawsuit

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