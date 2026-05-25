London Chef Ranie Saidi Turns Grandmother's Lost Recipes Into bestselling Malay Cook Book

Former lawyer Ranie Saidi commemorates his late grandmother by recreating her Malay wedding dishes, publishing The Malay Cook and launching a flavour guide that adapts traditional recipes for London kitchens.

Ranie Saidi, a former lawyer turned chef, has turned personal grief into a culinary tribute to his late grandmother Che Aminah Ismail. After her death the family lost a handwritten recipe book, leaving Ranie only with the taste memories of her signature wedding dishes.

Determined to preserve that legacy, he began reproducing the meals in his London kitchen, adapting the ingredients and techniques to suit the city’s market while staying true to the balance of flavours his grandmother taught him. The result is his debut cookbook The Malay Cook, a collection of recipes that range from Matrimonial Chicken inspired by Ayam Masak Merah to Pandan Tiramisu, each accompanied by notes on how to substitute hard‑to‑find items and how to achieve the six core taste pillars of Malay cuisine.

The book has resonated with both expatriate Malaysians and curious British food lovers, reaching one thousand pre‑orders before its official launch and quickly becoming a bestseller in the United Kingdom. In London Ranie has also been active in the supper club scene, where each menu tells a small story of his heritage.

He presents dishes such as Coconut Pandan Layered Custard, a reinterpretation of the traditional Tepung Pelita, and a fragrant lime and pandan rice served alongside a modern take on Malay Wedding Curry, Potato and Tempeh Sambal and Pineapple Relish. A notable challenge he faced was recreating Daging Masak Hitam, a dark braised meat recipe that his father could not recall in full.

Through trial and error Ranie developed a Malay Flavour Table that categorises sweet sour salty spicy creamy aromatic nutty and pungent elements, providing clear guidance for cooks who may lack access to authentic ingredients or who have dietary restrictions. He even explains why he sometimes omits pungent fermented prawn paste, both out of respect for neighbours and because it can be difficult to source.

Beyond the food itself, Ranie hopes his project inspires others to document family recipes before they disappear. He describes cooking as a therapeutic act that helped him process his grandmother’s loss and forge a new identity far from his hometown of Pasir Mas. By sharing his story and his adaptable cooking methodology, he aims to elevate Malay cuisine beyond its stereotypical association with Chinese and Indian dishes in the UK, showcasing its subtle balance and inherent flexibility.

The Malay Cook not only honours the memory of Che Aminah but also serves as a practical guide for anyone eager to explore authentic Malay flavours in a modern, multicultural kitchen





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