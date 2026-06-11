Logitech Unveils Mobi Fold: A New Era of Portable Productivity for Traveling Professionals

Logitech introduces the Mobi Fold, its first foldable mouse designed to eliminate the bulk of traditional peripherals for professionals on the move, featuring rapid charging and multi-device connectivity.

Logitech has officially expanded its peripheral lineup with the introduction of the Mobi Fold , a groundbreaking mouse that prioritizes portability and efficiency. In a world where professional environments are no longer tethered to a single desk, the demand for compact yet functional hardware has surged.

Logitech has positioned the Mobi Fold as its inaugural foldable mouse, specifically targeting the needs of business professionals who frequently travel between offices, airports, and remote coworking spaces. According to a detailed press release from the company, internal research revealed a recurring problem: while many professionals recognize the ergonomic superiority of a physical mouse over a laptop trackpad, they often leave their mice at home due to the perceived bulk and the friction involved in packing and unpacking traditional designs.

By introducing a foldable form factor, Logitech aims to remove these barriers and encourage a more productive mobile workflow. One of the most innovative aspects of the Mobi Fold is its intuitive interaction design. Joseph Mingori, the Vice President and General Manager at Logitech, emphasized that the goal was to create a frictionless experience.

This philosophy is most evident in the device's power management system; the mouse automatically powers on the moment it is unfolded for use and shuts down immediately once it is folded back into its compact state. This eliminates the need for a manual power switch and ensures that battery life is preserved. For those who require a more tailored experience, the device integrates seamlessly with the Logi Options+ application.

This software allows users to remap the functions of the two onboard buttons, enabling shortcuts for tasks such as rapid application switching or instant screenshot capture, which can significantly speed up productivity. Furthermore, the Mobi Fold is designed for the multi-device era, capable of connecting up to three separate devices via Bluetooth.

Its broad compatibility is equally impressive, supporting Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, Android, iPadOS, and Linux, making it a universal tool for users who switch between different operating systems throughout the day. Sustainability and longevity are also central to the design of the Mobi Fold. Logitech has utilized recycled plastics and powerful magnets to ensure the device is both eco-friendly and structurally sound.

A key point of confidence for the consumer is the durability of the folding mechanism, with the company stating that the hinge is rated for up to 15 years of consistent use. This commitment to longevity reduces electronic waste and provides long-term value to the professional user. Battery performance is another highlight; the mouse features an extremely efficient charging system where a mere one-minute charge provides up to 22 hours of operation.

For those who prefer less frequent charging, a full battery can sustain the device for up to 30 days. Beyond the consumer model, Logitech has also launched the Mobi Fold for Business. This variant is tailored for enterprise environments, offering a two-year limited hardware warranty to ensure reliability. It also includes a Logi Bolt USB-C receiver for a more secure and stable connection in crowded wireless environments and supports Sync for easier fleet management by IT administrators.

This strategic rollout demonstrates Logitech's intent to capture both the individual freelancer market and the corporate enterprise sector with a single, versatile design





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Logitech Launches Foldable $80 Mouse for On-The-Go UseLogitech has unveiled the Mobi Fold, a $79.99 wireless mouse that folds in half for easy portability. The device transforms from a compact 66mm by 21mm block into a full‑size ambidextrous mouse measuring 122mm by 33mm, using a hinge that turns the mouse on and off, while an AI model prevents accidental clicks during folding. Other features include a dust‑resistant silicone sleeve, a 4,000 DPI sensor, touch‑based scrolling, programmable buttons, Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 connectivity to up to three devices, Google Fast Pair certification, and a battery lasting up to 32 days with quick USB‑C top‑up.

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