Logitech Launches Signature Comfort Line with Ergonomic Mice and Combo

Logitech unveils its new Signature Comfort series, featuring ergonomic mice with palm cushions and a long-lasting keyboard-mouse combo designed for productivity.

Logitech has expanded its Signature Series of general productivity peripherals with the introduction of the new Signature Comfort line. This lineup includes two mice, the M850 L and M840 L , as well as a keyboard-and-mouse combo, the MK880 .

The flagship product is the Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850 L, a mouse that features the brand's distinctive palm cushion design. This design incorporates rubber grips that extend to the back of the device, and adds a layer of cushioning on the top flat section where it meets the rubber. While the exact material of the cushion is not specified, it is likely the same material used in the accompanying keyboard.

The M850 L operates on AA batteries in its wireless mode, with an impressive battery life of up to 24 months before a replacement is needed. This longevity applies to both Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity and when using the Logi Bolt USB Receiver. The mouse is equipped with the Pluto ONE sensor, offering a DPI range from 400 to 4,000, and includes six programmable buttons, with the DPI selector located near the scroll wheel.

In contrast, the Logitech Signature Comfort M840 L is essentially identical to the M850 L but omits the palm cushion, making it a more basic option. The MK880 combo pairs the M850 L mouse with a keyboard that is not sold separately. The keyboard itself is powered by two AAA batteries, boasting a battery life of up to 36 months, and also supports Bluetooth LE and the Logi Bolt USB Receiver.

It uses plunger keys, which are a hybrid of membrane and scissor-switch mechanisms, and includes a fixed dual-foam palm rest for added comfort. Pricing is as follows: the M850 L retails for US$49.99, the M840 L for US$39.99, and the MK880 combo for US$99.99. There are also business-oriented versions of the M850 L and MK880 with enterprise-grade materials and support, available for an additional US$10. Local pricing and availability details are expected to be announced soon





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Logitech Signature Comfort M850 L M840 L MK880 Ergonomic Mouse Wireless Peripherals Productivity Keyboard Combo

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