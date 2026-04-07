Local Universities: The Preferred Choice for SPM Leavers

Amidst global uncertainties, local universities are emerging as the preferred choice for SPM leavers, offering a balance of quality, affordability, and stability. This shift is driven by economic factors, geopolitical tensions, and the availability of financial aid within Malaysia.

The uncertain international landscape is making local higher education institutions (HEIs) a safer, more practical, and equally excellent choice in terms of quality. After the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia ( SPM ) results are obtained, a new game begins to continue studies to a higher level. It has become a norm to pursue studies abroad, often considered the pinnacle of success and a symbol of status.

The post-pandemic global economic situation and ongoing international conflicts, such as the tensions between Iran and the United States (US) and Israel, as well as international geopolitical uncertainty, contribute to the surge in global inflation. Currency exchange rate uncertainty causes the cost of studying abroad to increase dramatically. Estimated expenses for tuition fees and basic living costs for pre-university programs at public/private colleges abroad, such as in the United Kingdom (UK), Japan, or Singapore, previously required around RM100,000 to RM150,000 for one academic session, but with the latest global conflicts, these costs are estimated to have increased to RM160,000 to RM200,000. This is the reality that needs to be faced, and if a comparison is made, local institutions are certainly much lower, requiring only around RM5,000 to RM45,000 for an academic session, and this estimated cost remains relevant since 2021. If we recall in 2021, the trend of students choosing local institutions soared due to the closure of international borders caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. At that time, it was a 'compulsion' because of the border closures. But today, even though the world's borders are wide open, the difference is that the selection is now more based on the perspective of financial burden and the sustainability of students' studies without being disrupted by regional conflicts. This is also supported by easier-to-obtain financial aid in the country, such as state education foundations, scholarships from the Public Service Department (JPA), sponsorship from Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara), and various other scholarships that can be obtained and offered specifically to Malaysian citizens. The position of local HEIs in the QS World Ranking list, such as Universiti Malaya, which is now in 58th position in the world, and such recognition proves that Malaysia has good quality education and is comparable to other countries. The transition after schooling is also an important factor to consider in determining the choice of location to continue studies. This phase is a critical phase for teenagers, and in a sophisticated world with rapid technological changes, the need for emotional well-being and the resilience of students is important to ensure and shape a brilliant and sustainable future. Being thousands of miles away from family when academic pressure is mounting, coupled with the anxiety of culture shock and peer influence, can affect students' mental health and lead to confusion in the formation of personality and academic achievement





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SPM Universities Education Financial Aid International Conflicts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hargai pengorbanan petugas SPMSEWAJARNYA penghargaan diberikan kepada semua petugas SPM 2025 yang telah dan akan terus berkhidmat dengan penuh integriti.

Read more »

Tenom sets higher SPM performance goalTenom: The Tenom District Education Office (PPD) has set a more ambitious target, aiming for a District Average Grade (GPD) of 3.0 for the Sijil Pelajaran Malay

Read more »

Discovering your interests, skills and valuesEVERY year, thousands of students complete their SPM or STPM and immediately face one of the biggest decisions of their lives — choosing a course of study.

Read more »

Apa punca calon gagal semua subjek?SETINGGI tahniah kepada lepasan Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2025 yang mencatat kejayaan cemerlang dalam peperiksaan tersebut.

Read more »

Local fresh water fish at risk as Koi Herpesvirus sweeps Sabah riversApril 3 (Reuters) - Elon ⁠Musk is requiring banks and other advisers ⁠working on SpaceX's planned IPO to buy subscriptions ‌to Grok, his artificial intelligence chatbot, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Read more »

AADK Rehabilitation Clients Achieve High SPM Pass Rate, Highlighting Education's Role in RecoveryNational Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) announces that 22 clients undergoing treatment at its rehabilitation centers passed the 2025 SPM examination, underscoring the success of its educational initiatives in combating drug addiction and promoting reintegration into society. The Client Education Access Programme (PAPK) has proven effective in offering a second chance to individuals by helping them complete their education.

Read more »