Local think tanks and consultants to be prioritized for advisory roles, digitalization in public services to be promoted

The reform task force, led by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, has made decisions to prioritize local think tanks and consultants for advisory roles and promote greater digitalization in public services. The decisions were reached in a meeting on May 22 and are aimed at improving small-scale projects in schools and public facilities, boosting job opportunities, and easing the cost of living.

PUTRAJAYA: Local think tanks and consultants should be prioritized for advisory roles to the government while greater digitalization in public services should be promoted, according to a reform task force .

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said the decisions were reached in Friday's (May 22) meeting of the Special Task Force on Agency Reform (STAR). The task force's chairman said the decisions stemmed from the task force's focus on improving small-scale projects in schools and public facilities to benefit the public, boosting job opportunities and easing the cost of living.

'Amid global economic uncertainty, STAR is seeking solutions to strengthen the implementation of government strategies,' he said in a Facebook post after the meeting. In a separate Facebook post, Shamsul Azri said he also met industry representatives and chambers of commerce through the Special Task Force to Facilitate Business (Pemudah) after the STAR meeting. He said discussions centred on streamlining tribunal mechanisms to resolve technical disputes in the construction industry, while reducing regulatory burdens to improve productivity and competitiveness.

'In efforts to drive the national economy, I believe the government and industry must continue working closely and strengthening one another,' he said. - Bernam





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Reform Task Force Agency Reform Special Task Force On Agency Reform Local Think Tanks Consultants Advisory Roles Digitalization Public Services Global Economic Uncertainty Strengthening Government Strategies Improving Small-Scale Projects Boosting Job Opportunities Easing Cost Of Living Streamlining Tribunal Mechanisms Reducing Regulatory Burdens Improving Productivity Competitiveness Driving National Economy Government And Industry Working Closely Strengthening One Another

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