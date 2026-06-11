Local Man Found Dead Near Condo Lobby, Police Suspect Fall from 26th-Floor Unit

A 34-year-old local man was found dead near the lobby of a condominium in Penampang, with police believing he had fallen from a residential unit on the 26th floor of the building. Initial investigations found no evidence of criminal elements linked to the incident.

PENAMPANG : A 34-year-old local man was found dead near the lobby of a condominium here, with police believing he had fallen from a residential unit on the 26th floor of the building.

Initial investigations found no evidence of criminal elements linked to the incident. The deceased has been sent to the Forensic Medicine Department at Queen Elizabeth Hospital I for a post-mortem examination, while the case has been classified as a sudden death report pending further investigation and the post-mortem findings





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Penampang Condominium Man Found Dead Police Investigation Sudden Death Report

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