Local business STEALPLUG's owner warns of a million ringgit loss and store closure

STEALPLUG, a local streetwear store, announced its closure due to a significant loss of approximately RM1 million worth of inventory, allegedly stolen by a hired individual. While the case of theft and its aftermath is still under investigation, STEALPLUG is urging anyone with information to come forward.

Imagine getting a million ringgit worth of your business's inventory stolen in just moments. That exact thing reportedly happened to Joven Neo, owner of local streetwear store STEALPLUG , who recently shared the devastating experience on social media.

Jeoven Neo, the owner of local streetwear store STEALPLUG, suffered a significant loss after a man stole approximately RM1 million worth of inventory while moving the store's items. The individual allegedly fled with the stolen items and also scammed the workers out of their salaries. Joven urged anyone with information or footage to reach out to him as he had no lead to the man's whereabouts.

Unfortunately, the stolen inventory consists of items that haven't been paid for, which suggests he owes his suppliers and cosigners upwards of RM1 million. To pay off the debt, Joven decided to sell off STEALPLUG's remaining inventory and cease operations. The store is holding a final clearance at its Starhill location until its final day of operations, where significant discounts will be offered on selected items





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STEALPLUG Local Streetwear Store Theft Million Ringgit Loss Vandalism Alleged Scam Last Week

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