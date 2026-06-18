Liverpool Sign Spain Forward Victor Munoz on Long-Term Deal from Osasuna

Liverpool have signed Spain forward Victor Munoz on a long-term deal from Osasuna, marking the first arrival since Andoni Iraola took over as coach earlier this month. Munoz is the second addition to the Reds' playing squad ahead of 2026-27, after a deal was agreed for the acquisition of (centre-back) Jeremy Jacquet earlier this year.

Liverpool have signed Spain forward Victor Munoz on a long-term deal from Osasuna , marking the first arrival since Andoni Iraola took over as coach earlier this month.

Media reports said Liverpool paid 40 million euros to trigger Munoz's release clause and have signed the 22-year-old on a six-year deal. He is currently playing at the World Cup and completed his medical at Spain's training base in Tennessee where he signed the contract. Munoz is the second addition to the Reds' playing squad ahead of 2026-27, after a deal was agreed for the acquisition of (centre-back) Jeremy Jacquet earlier this year.

A former Real Madrid player, Munoz scored six goals in 34 La Liga appearances for Osasuna last season. Spain, who drew 1-1 with Cape Verde in their first World Cup Group H match, next face Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Follow us on our officia





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