Liverpool Honoured Brothers Diogo Jota & Andre Silva With A Memorial At Anfield

Liverpool to build permanent Diogo Jota memorial at Anfield, angel-statue evoking car crash death. In a statement, Liverpool officials mentioned that the memorial would 'stand on a ⁠Granby Rock-faced stone plinth, laser-engraved with a dedication to both brothers, and incorporated into the plinth itself are ⁠many of the physical tributes that ⁠were left at Anfield.

' This brings pain, as Diogo Jota and Andre Silva, their now-retired numbers ⁠20 and 30, respectively, have been etched into the stone. The memorial is titled 'Forever 20,' referencing Jota's jersey number. Ahead of their Premier League opener, Liverpool observed a minutes silence before the kickoff, paying tribute to the two brothers.

For more, visit our related news section for Soccer-New Zealand police investigating allegation against Cape Verde player, Soccer-Arbeloa says Real Madrid must face fan anger after Barca seal title, and Soccer-PSG move to the cusp of fifth successive Ligue 1 title





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Diogo Jota Andre Silva Liverpool Man United Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampt Wolverhampton Britain - March 3 2026 Premier League Yorkshire-Based Fans World Cup Qualifying Match

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Johor Regent honoured with Sports Leadership Icon Award for transforming state’s sports landscapeKUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, has been named the recipient of the Sports Leadership Icon Award at the Sportswriters...

Read more »

Chelsea menggagalkan serangkaian kekalahan tanpa kemenangan vs Liverpool: 1-1Chelsea telah menamatkan serangkaian kekalahan tanpa kemenangan, dengan bermain imbang 1-1 pada Liverpool di Anfield, Premier League.

Read more »

Premier League Standings and Results: AFC Champions League Place on the LineA recap of Premier League matches, including Man City's 3-0 win over Brentford, as Arsenal and Liverpool vie for top spot, position on AFCCL next season at stake. Bournemouth and Chelsea battle in 1-1 draw with attacks on the line, and slip-ups for Man City and Liverpool as well.

Read more »

Liverpool Legend Gerrard Promises World's Best for All Star Legends Match at Bukit JalilDeputy Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi calls for firm action against insults against Islam and the Malay Rulers, as the unease among the Malay community grows deeper. Meanwhile, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard makes an appearance in Kuala Lumpur, promising the world's best for an All Star Legends match at Bukit Jalil on October 3.

Read more »