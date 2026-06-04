Liverpool Appoint Andoni Iraola as New Manager

Liverpool have appointed Andoni Iraola as their new manager following the dismissal of Arne Slot after a disappointing title defence. Iraola, who previously managed Bournemouth, has signed a two-year contract and aims to reinvigorate the team with a more aggressive, attacking style reminiscent of Jurgen Klopp's era.

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool have appointed Andoni Iraola as their new manager, ending weeks of speculation after the dismissal of Arne Slot . The move comes after a tumultuous 2025/26 season that saw Liverpool finish fifth in the Premier League , 25 points behind champions Arsenal, despite a record-equalling 20th league title in Slot's debut campaign.

The 43-year-old Spaniard, who most recently guided Bournemouth to a sixth-place finish and their first-ever European qualification, has agreed to a two-year deal, according to British media. Iraola expressed his enthusiasm about taking charge at Anfield, stating on Liverpool's official website: "Really excited, really excited, because obviously you know about Liverpool, you know that it's a big club, a massive club, one of the biggest in the world.

But feeling inside and understanding a little bit more of this club, I always thought it's a special club. You don't need a lot of things to get attracted by Liverpool. Liverpool is Liverpool. But obviously the atmosphere, the supporters, the club, the players, the chance for me to coach top-level players, the chance to fight for titles.

I think it cannot be more attractive than this. It's difficult to find it. So, really excited to start. I can only say (to the fans) that I want to become one more of you, I want to earn the right to be one of you, so we can enjoy it all together.

" The decision to part ways with Slot came after a sharp decline in performances during his second season. The Dutch manager, who succeeded the legendary Jurgen Klopp in 2024, initially exceeded expectations by winning the Premier League in his first year, spearheaded by Mohamed Salah's 29 goals.

However, the 2025/26 campaign unraveled due to a combination of factors. The tragic death of forward Diogo Jota in a car crash last July deeply affected the squad mentally.

Additionally, a £450 million transfer outlay failed to yield the desired improvements, and Slot's relationship with Salah deteriorated. Fans grew increasingly dissatisfied with what they perceived as a lifeless, overly controlled style of play compared to Klopp's famed heavy metal football. The team's collapse from late September saw them limp to a fifth-place finish, missing out on the title race early and finishing without a trophy.

Iraola arrives with a mandate to restore the passionate, high-pressing, attacking identity that endeared Klopp to the Anfield faithful. During his three-year tenure at Bournemouth, he transformed the club from mid-table contenders to European qualifiers, finishing 12th, ninth, and then sixth in the Premier League. His tactics emphasized aggressive pressing, fluid attacking movements, and the development of young talents such as Eli Junior Kroupi and Alex Scott.

Iraola's own playing career included over 500 appearances for Athletic Bilbao, where he established himself as a reliable right-back, before concluding his playing days with New York City in MLS, where he played alongside stars like Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo. Liverpool's hierarchy will hope that Iraola can quickly stabilize the team and reignite the connection with supporters.

The new manager faces the immediate challenge of integrating a squad that showed signs of division last season while improving performances without the ball. His preference for an urgent, front-footed approach should be music to fans still mourning the loss of Klopp's era. With Salah's future still a topic of discussion, Iraola will also need to foster a positive environment to retain the club's key assets while pursuing much-needed reinforcements.

The appointment signals a return to a more visceral, emotionally charged brand of football at Anfield, with the goal of competing once more for the Premier League and Champions League titles





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Liverpool Andoni Iraola Premier League Manager Arne Slot Bournemouth Jurgen Klopp Football

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

State Secretary’s Office: Only Negeri Sembilan ruler can appoint or remove DKU secretaryKUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — The Negeri Sembilan State Secretary’s Office today said no party other than Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir has the power to suspend,...

Read more »

Power to suspend any person appointed lies in the person who has power to appoint such person — Hafiz HassanJUNE 4 — The Negeri Sembilan State Secretary’s Office has rightly referred to Article 25 (XXV) of the Laws of the Constitution of Negeri Sembilan 1959 on the power to...

Read more »

Bayer Leverkusen appoint Carles Martinez Novell as new manager on two-year dealBayer Leverkusen have appointed Spaniard Carles Martinez Novell as their new manager on a two-year deal, replacing Kasper Hjulmand. Martinez leaves Toulouse after three seasons.

Read more »

Andoni Iraola Appointed Liverpool Manager on Two-Year DealFormer Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has been named Liverpool's new manager on a two-year contract, tasked with reviving the club after a fifth-place finish and the departure of Mohamed Salah.

Read more »