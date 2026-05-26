Live Nation Malaysia managing director warns fans about ticketing scams and urges them to buy concert tickets only through official sources

Paramananthan Rajagopal, the managing director of Live Nation Malaysia, has warned concertgoers that claims of privately distributed tickets for the upcoming BTS concert in Kuala Lumpur are a scam. He also highlighted the Beli Tiket Selamat initiative by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil to curb ticketing scams. The controversy erupted despite official membership pre-sales for the two-day stadium concert only being scheduled to begin on June 3, sparking speculation among local fans that tickets were being quietly distributed before public access opened.

Live Nation Malaysia managing director Paramananthan Rajagopal warns local fans about ticketing scams and urges them to buy concert tickets only through official sources. He also highlights the Beli Tiket Selamat initiative by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil to curb ticketing scams.

The controversy erupted despite official membership pre-sales for the two-day stadium concert only being scheduled to begin on June 3, sparking speculation among local fans that tickets were being quietly distributed before public access opened. The managing director also mentioned similar situations with previous concerts and noted that it was difficult to identify resellers as most transactions were conducted online.

Highlighting how some ticket scams operate, he said some buyers may only secure four or eight tickets, before claiming they have 40 tickets in hand. The Beli Tiket Selamat initiative aims to protect Malaysians before, during and after ticket fraud incidents through awareness, victim support and structured intelligence sharing with enforcement agencies.

Participating concert venues will also host physical Beli Tiket Selamat help desks, allowing ticket scam victims to receive a reference number, a pre-filled National Scam Response Centre report and guidance on the next steps within 15 minutes





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Live Nation Malaysia Paramananthan Rajagopal BTS Concert Ticket Scams Privately Distributed Tickets Beli Tiket Selamat Initiative Ticket Fraud Incidents Concert Venues Help Desks

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