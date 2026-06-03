Lisa to Perform at 2026 World Cup Opener as Squad Lists Revealed

Thai superstar Lisa will perform at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener in Los Angeles and sing the official anthem, coinciding with the announcement of all 48 team squads featuring record-breaking veteran players and debutant nations.

Thailand's global music sensation Lisa , a member of the K-pop group Blackpink, is set to perform at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener in Los Angeles, adding a star-studded musical element to the tournament's launch.

The announcement came alongside FIFA's confirmation of all 1,248 players from the 48 qualified teams, marking a historic moment for the competition. Lisa, often hailed as the 'Asean star' for her widespread popularity in Southeast Asia, will also perform the official World Cup anthem, blending her signature energetic style with football's grand stage. The performance is expected to draw millions of viewers worldwide, highlighting the cultural crossover between sports and entertainment.

The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, will feature 104 matches starting June 11 and culminating in the final on July 19. FIFA's announcement of final squad lists revealed that veteran players like Lionel Messi (Argentina), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), and Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico) will participate in their sixth World Cup, while debutant nations including Cabo Verde, Curacao, Jordan, and Uzbekistan will experience the tournament for the first time.

According to FIFA, the rosters demonstrate a blend of experience and youth, with 357 players returning from previous World Cups and 891 newcomers. The oldest player is Scotland's goalkeeper Craig Gordon at 43 years and 162 days, while Mexico's Gilberto Mora is the youngest at 17 years and 240 days. In total, there are 22 players under 20 and seven aged 40 or older at the start of the tournament.

Lisa's involvement bridges the gap between music and sports, following in the footsteps of other artists who have performed at major sporting events. Her performance at the World Cup opener is expected to feature elements of Thai culture, further cementing her role as a global ambassador for her home country.

The 2026 World Cup promises to be a landmark event not only for its expanded format but also for its diverse cultural offerings, with Lisa's anthem and performance setting the tone for a month-long celebration of football. As teams finalize their preparations, fans eagerly anticipate both the musical spectacle and the competitive action that will unfold across North America





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