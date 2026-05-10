LIM Kit Siang and Anthony Loke Cut Ribbon at DAP Wisma Sitiawan Commissioning

This news mentions the commissioning of DAP Wisma Sitiawan Perak by Lim Kit Siang and Anthony Loke. DAP won the early parliament constituency (DPR) for Sitiawan during the 1969 General Elections and it holds significance because Richard Ho Ung Hun of DAP later joined MCA. This DPR is now represented by Datuk NGgeh Kooham of DAP since 2008. The Commissioner mentioned the importance of trust and the continuity of the party's cause.

LIM Kit Siang and Anthony Loke cutting ribbon at DAP Wisma Sitiawan (Perak) commissioning, today. - UTUSAN/FADZIL ZAINOLLUMUT: DAP commissions DAP Wisma Sitiawan (Perak) herewhich is the earliest constituency in DAP ’s history to win a seat during the 1969 General Elections.

Prominent attendees include veteran DAP, Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang, President Anthony Loke and DAP Perak President, Nga Kor Ming. This building called DAP Democratic Democratic Party is also serving as a Parlimentarian and Constituency Parliamentarian (ADUN) Center of Astaka. The most important thing is the trust of the people. A party will have a bright future if the people first trust the party.





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DAP Lim Kit Siang Anthony Loke Wisma DAP Sitiawan Richard Ho Ung Hun MCA DPR Political Party Trust Continuity Of Party Cause

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