Lim Guan Eng Defends Seri Kembangan Assemblywoman, Accuses PAS of Double Standards

DAP advisor Lim Guan Eng has strongly defended Seri Kembangan assemblywoman Wong Siew Ki against criticism from PAS regarding her suggestion to review state pig farming policies, accusing PAS of applying double standards and pointing to a past incident involving a former PAS minister who misled Parliament.

The political landscape in Malaysia is currently witnessing a heated exchange following criticism directed towards Seri Kembangan assemblywoman Wong Siew Ki regarding her proposal to review state pig farming policies.

The controversy has drawn a strong response from Democratic Action Party (DAP) advisor Lim Guan Eng, who has accused the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) of employing double standards in their condemnation of Wong. Lim argues that Wong was legitimately fulfilling her responsibilities as a democratically elected representative within the Selangor state assembly, and her suggestion does not constitute any form of deceit or misrepresentation to the legislative body.

He highlighted a stark contrast between the treatment of Wong and that of a former PAS minister who faced reprimand from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in 2021 for providing misleading information to Parliament concerning the revocation of Emergency Ordinances. This historical precedent, Lim contends, exposes a clear inconsistency in PAS’s approach to accountability and transparency. The core of the dispute revolves around the Sultan of Selangor’s publicly stated disapproval of pig farming within the state.

Wong’s suggestion to revisit the existing policies has been interpreted by some within PAS as a challenge to the Sultan’s authority and a potentially treasonous act. However, Lim Guan Eng firmly defends Wong’s right to voice her constituents’ concerns and explore potential solutions, even if those solutions are met with opposition.

He suggests that the intensity of the backlash against Wong may be influenced by factors beyond the policy discussion itself, specifically hinting at potential biases related to her age and gender. Lim’s statement underscores DAP’s unwavering support for Wong, emphasizing that she is acting in the best interests of her constituents and should not be intimidated by threats or protests. He asserts that her refusal to yield to pressure is commendable and reflects a commitment to her electoral mandate.

The incident has sparked a broader debate about the boundaries of political discourse, the role of elected representatives, and the application of ethical standards across the political spectrum. To further contextualize the situation, Lim referenced the 2021 incident involving Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, then the law minister, who informed Parliament that six Emergency Ordinances related to the Covid-19 pandemic had been revoked.

This announcement was subsequently contradicted by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who expressed his dismay and clarified that he had not yet granted royal assent to the revocation. The King’s intervention highlighted a significant breach of parliamentary protocol and raised serious questions about the accuracy of information provided by the government. Lim’s comparison of this incident with the current criticism of Wong serves to illustrate what he perceives as a selective application of accountability.

He questions why PAS did not demand similar action against its own minister when faced with a direct rebuke from the King, yet is now aggressively targeting Wong for a policy suggestion. The situation underscores the complex interplay between political affiliations, royal prerogatives, and the rights of elected representatives in Malaysia’s multi-faceted political system. The ongoing debate is likely to continue shaping the discourse surrounding state policies and the responsibilities of public officials





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Lim Guan Eng Wong Siew Ki PAS DAP Selangor Pig Farming Double Standards Parliament Emergency Ordinances Takiyuddin Hassan

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