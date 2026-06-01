Lille Announces David Ancelotti as New Coach

Lille has appointed David Ancelotti as its new coach, signing him to a two-year deal. Ancelotti, the son of Carlo Ancelotti, will take over from Bruno Genesio, who left the club a week ago.

David Ancelotti has signed a two-year deal with the French club Lille , but they did not confirm if he would leave his role as assistant coach to his father Carlo in Brazil 's coaching staff before the World Cup .

The 36-year-old Ancelotti is in line for his second spell as a head coach, having previously spent six months as head coach at Brazilian outfit Botafogo last year. Lille will feature in the Champions League next season after finishing third in Ligue 1, 15 points behind winners Paris Saint-Germain. Ancelotti, an AC Milan academy product, expressed his enthusiasm for the new challenge, stating that Lille are a 'serious, ambitious, competitive club who are regularly playing European football.

' The World Cup is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19, and it remains to be seen whether Ancelotti will leave his role in Brazil to take up the new position at Lille. The appointment comes a week after Bruno Genesio's departure from Lille, and the club is expected to make further announcements in the coming days.

Lille's new coach will have a significant task ahead of him, as the club looks to build on its recent success and establish itself as a major force in European football. The appointment of Ancelotti is a significant coup for Lille, and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to lead the club to further success





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