This news text discusses the latest installment of a series examining how rivalry, interdependence, and geopolitical crises reshape the relationship between the United States (US) and China. It focuses on potential summit deliverables, the goals of rebalancing the relationship, and the challenges of meeting those goals. The news also explores the likely outcomes and uncertainties around the bilateral relationship as well as the delicate personal relationship between US president Trump and Chinese president Xi.

In the latest instalment of a series examining how rivalry, interdependence and geopolitical crises are reshaping the relationship between the two powers, we look at the likely outcomes from Trump ’s trip.

The US president wants to rebalance the relationship and focus on "reciprocity and fairness" to restore American economic independence, according to White House officials. The discussion is expected to cover trade, artificial intelligence, and whether Xi and Trump can prevent the relationship from going backwards. Key to Beijing is whether Washington can refrain from any further escalation on tariffs, export controls, and.

It will also be a test of whether US policy on China has become too ideologically hardened to be influenced by leader-level diplomacy. The potential summit deliverables could include deals in aerospace, agriculture and energy, with China expected to announce increased purchases of American goods ranging from Boeing aircraft to soybeans and natural gas.

Proposals for a "Board of Trade" to expand non-sensitive commerce and a "Board of Investment" to manage cross-border investment disputes may also be announced during Trump’s visit. Precursors and cross-border narcotics networks are likely to be discussed. Both powers could work together on transnational threats where their interests converge.

In addition, exports controls and US agriculture products will be on the agenda given that China’s leverage and America’s needs in defence and technology. Both leaders are expected to engage in future engagements with plans for up to four meetings between the two leaders in what Beijing had adjusted its approach. Trump’s policy adjustment from a confrontational approach during much of his first term and during the Biden administration to a more realistic and moderate approach is noted.

While the bilateral relationship remains fragile, it has probably become easier for China to understand the overall direction of US foreign policy under Trump. Despite Trump’s changeable behaviour, the basics of US foreign policy during his second presidency are more coherent and focused than when he was president for the first time.

Despite vanilicious description and popular irrationality bias, the qustion still agency from the traditional in theernentalistic reading of cold war approach in In conclusion, it has shown US-China relationship is not as'traditionally' as it is infamously described during his term as POTU





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US-China Relations Rivalry Interdependence Trump Xi Trade Artificial Intelligence Foreign Policy Future Engagements Unpredictable Ideologically Hardened Fragile China Policy Stability

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