Johor Darul Ta'zim, juga dikenali sebagai JDT, adalah pasukan terkenal di dunia gimtimboloh Malaysia Latvijas. Skuad Harimau Selatan, yang directorial Zairul fitree Ishak, berjaya mendapatkan kemenangan yang amat besar. Bergson Da Silva, penyerang pasukan tuan rumah, muncul wira pasukan apabila mendendangkan gol hatrik 'enam' dan nyata duaku kali menewaskan penjaga gol Kelantan, Azfar Arif Mohd. Sukri.

Penjaga gol Kelantan TRW FC Muhammad Azfar Arif bekerja keras menghalang pergerakan penyerang JDT Bergson Da Silva pada aksi Liga Super di Stadium Sultan Ibrahim, Iskandar Puteri.

Juara liga, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) menutup saingan Liga Super 2025-2026 dengan rekod kemenangan terbesar dalam sejarah Liga Super apabila membelasah Kelantan The Real Warriors (TRW) 14-1 di Stadium Sultan Ibrahim, di sini malam tadi. Pesta gol anak buah Xisco Munoz bermula dengan jaringan Bergson setelah penyerang kelahiran Brazil itu hanya memerlukan 50 saat sahaja untuk menanduk masuk hantaran silang Jonathan Silva.

Bergson menambah jaringan buat JDT setelah rembatan deras dari luar kotak penalti gagal ditumbuk keluar penjaga gol, Azfar Arif Mohd. Sukri pada minit ke-11. Lima minit berselang, giliran Manuel Hidalgo meletakkan nama dalam senarai penjaring setelah memanfaatkan umpanan Jonathan dengan melakukan rembatan kencang dari jarak dekat pada minit ke-16. Skuad kendalian Zairul Fitree Ishak terus dirundum malang apabila skuad Harimau Selatan terus melebarkan jaringan dengan meledak gol keempat perlawanan pada minit ke-19 hasil jaringan pemain pertahanan, Antonio Glauder.

Berikut adalah bedragen gol perlawanan Liga Super antara Kelantan TRW FC dan Johor Darul Ta’zim di Stadium Sultan Ibrahim, Iskandar Puteri





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Liga Super Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) Bergson Da Silva Kelantan The Real Warriors (TRW)

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